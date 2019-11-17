JEERS to loose ends and the leadership vacuums they cause.
Police in Salem, N.H., just passed a milestone — the one-year anniversary of former Chief Paul Donovan’s retirement under a cloud. The shadows were cast by outside audit that pointed to a litany of issues in the department, from the handling of complaints against officers to the timekeeping system and how officers were paid to work details.
In place of Donovan, the town named a civilian to oversee the department — Brian Pattullo, who is well known in the Merrimack Valley for his 32 years of service to the Andover Police Department, from which he retired as chief.
In an interview with reporter Breanna Edelstein last week, Pattullo said the process of finding a new chief hasn’t begun, as they are “holding out until we have some final answers” from an investigation by the state attorney general into the findings of the audit.
“This department would like to finalize that investigation so that they can move forward and have a good direction for any new chief that comes in," he said.
Waiting is reasonable enough. Why make long-term decisions about leadership, personnel and processes in the department until Attorney General Gordon MacDonald’s office has had its say? Pattullo, who is earning $175,000 a year, reports the department is doing reasonably well with a “good command structure” and morale that’s “on the upswing.”
But the town’s police and the town, itself, deserve more stable leadership in the department. It is operating not just under a civilian administrator but with interim promotions, for example, in light of the ongoing paid leaves of Sgt. Michael Verrocchi and Capt. Michael Wagner in the aftermath of the audit.
The attorney general’s office tells Edelstein its investigation is active and ongoing. Let’s hope so, and let’s hope it comes to a conclusion soon. It’s time for Salem and its police to address any lingering issues in and around the department, and move on.
JEERS to apathy when it comes to community participation, brought on by the state’s long-term control of the Lawrence Public Schools.
The city’s seven-member School Committee has been rounded out for next year with three people elected on write-in and sticker campaigns: Enrique Matos, in District B, with 16 votes; Rafaela Pichardo, in District C, with 17 votes; and Jonathan Guzman, in District F, with 98 votes.
They’ll join three others who ran for office in this month’s elections — Kassandra Infante, Joshua Alba and Patricia Mariano — on the committee, along with Mayor Daniel Rivera, who is the chairman.
The top-vote getter of the group was Mariano, whose name appeared on the ballot, albeit uncontested. She gathered 1,115 votes.
Bear in mind — especially for the School Committee member elected by 16 votes, a number only slightly larger than the population of first-to-vote Dixville Notch, New Hampshire — that Lawrence is a city of more than 79,000 souls.
Again, it’s no wonder that interest is thin in being elected to a committee that’s functionally powerless, having lost its authority a decade ago when the schools were pulled into state receivership.
Now that receiver Jeff Riley has left, the schools are governed by a state-appointed oversight committee.
Still, the School Committee represents the community’s voice and primary advocate for its schools. Given interest in the last election, its existence is merely pro forma. One strains to imagine a future where the schools return to community oversight when so few are lined up to participate, albeit in a limited capacity.
That said, as reporter Bill Kirk noted last week, there was more interest this time around than in years past, perhaps sparked by the idea that power could be returned to the School Committee during the next term. Those who took the time to put their names on the ballot -- and who ran sticker and write-in campaigns -- should be thanked for their interest and service.
May this sign of renewed interest take root. After all, writing the future of Lawrence schools, as so many in the city are working hard to do, is an activity that should involve far more than just a handful of people.