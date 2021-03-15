CHEERS to remembering the human cost of addiction and honoring those who’ve managed to escape its clutches.
A commission in New Hampshire is actively seeking ideas to build a monument to recovery. The board will privately raise money to build and maintain the monument, whatever it looks like, wherever in the state it may be located.
The commission of lawmakers, people in recovery, family members of those who died due to addiction and others is charged with remembering “New Hampshire individuals whose lives were lost and those affected by lost lives due to substance abuse disorders.”
The law creating the recovery monument commission took effect last fall. The board is now collecting ideas in an anonymous, online survey — at bit.ly/nhrecoverysurvey — which seeks open-ended suggestions of what people would like to see, and what they don’t want.
“Nothing has been determined yet — location, etc. We want to hear ideas first,” Doug Griffin, a Newton resident working on the project, tells reporter Breanna Edelstein. Griffin’s daughter, Courtney, 20, died of an overdose seven years ago.
Griffin says he personally is hoping for a space, or spaces, that give family and friends the time to reflect on their departed loved ones, and that may inspire others to get help.
Their numbers are vast. Last year alone, the state tallied more than 400 drug overdose deaths, with more than half of those attributable to an opioid or a mixture involving opioid, reports the state’s Drug Monitoring Initiative. The number was down slightly from 415 overdose deaths the prior year and represents three years of progressive decline from a peak in 2017.
But New Hampshire is still very much in the throes of a drug abuse epidemic that has touched every corner of the United States, due in large part to widespread availability of prescription opiates as well as illicit man-made drugs, such as fentanyl and carfentanyl, whose increased potency is measured exponentially.
Building a monument will not only help us remember the human cost of this crisis. It will celebrate the incredible strength of those who survived and others who climbed out of that hole and managed to move on.
CHEERS to the small gestures that make a huge difference in the lives of people in our community.
One of the latest examples comes from the Lawrence Fire Department’s Engine 8 in the Tower Hill neighborhood, and the Group 2 crew recently honored as the city's Firefighters of the Year. They are Lt. Corey Scott, Lt. Johnny Jimenez and firefighters Ignacio “Iggy” Rodriguez, Thomas Marino, Juan Gonzalez and Jean Jimenez.
Staff writer Jill Harmacinski recently profiled the group and their efforts to help an elderly resident of the neighborhood whom they met when she called 911 the week before Christmas because a carbon monoxide detector kept going off.
They discovered a faulty detector, a small leak in her furnace and quite a bit of anxiety welling inside her. After assuring her that she can call the station for anything, they dropped by two days later with flowers and a promise to look out for her. Now, when they pass her Ames Street home, they slow down and blow the engine's horn.
“It means so much to me that they go out of their way to do that for me,” Louise Beland, 78, told Harmacinski. “I had to let the fire chief know what they had done.”
Fire Chief Brian Moriarty says these kinds of gestures, which take “caring for people to a different level,” often go unnoticed. In this case, the firefighters were nominated for the annual award from the Exchange Club by Deputy Chief Robert Wilson.
The kindness extended by the firefighters certainly isn’t on par with the heroics of rescuing someone from a burning building or administering CPR to keep someone alive. But it has a great impact on the life of one city resident, all the same, and is the kind of gesture that has a ripple effect, inspiring others to do good works as well.
Thanks to these firefighters for looking out for their neighborhood and our community.