CHEERS to small tributes paid to those who served their country, made by those who are serving our community.
The historic Bellevue Cemetery in Lawrence transformed into a field of U.S. flags last week, with the decoration of veterans’ graves in time for the Fourth of July. The flags were placed by members of the city’s Police Department, along with some of their colleagues from Methuen. Other veterans pitched in to help as well.
As Jill Harmacinski reported, the effort started modestly, with an email from Veterans Services Director Jaime Melendez, who was looking for help with the flags. Police Chief Roy Vasque said forwarded the message. His officers took it from there.
Their work was meaningful — an honor paid to veterans who served their country and have since passed away, many of them long ago. The cemetery dates to Lawrence’s incorporation as a town, 173 years ago.
But it was especially poignant on this understated Fourth of July. A holiday that usually sees Americans go big — big backyard barbecues, big gatherings of friends and family, big fireworks displays — saw most events of any size called off as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19. Even the Boston Pops left the Hatch Shell quiet, sent off to stitch together music for television from their respective living rooms.
Amid a subdued celebration, the flags at the cemetery were a nice tribute for the rest of us to see.
JEERS to the July Fourth celebrations that, while festive, were considerably less appreciated by their neighbors.
Amid the many byproducts of this pandemic has been an explosion in the use of amateur pyrotechnics. Many a summer night are punctuated with the crackle and boom of bottle rockets and M-80s. So, despite the many public fireworks celebrations canceled out of concern for public health, skies of the Merrimack Valley were practically rolling with thunder over the weekend.
No virus will stop us from launching a few rockets, imported a few miles from the Granite State, in celebration of our independence.
Besides being illegal in Massachusetts, fireworks are less than thrilling for neighbors who didn’t sign on to hear them. Let alone groups — such as children and people with post-traumatic stress — who are terrified by them.
Police have been looking for offenders, but it’s often a hopeless effort. Those behind the fireworks are usually scarce by the time cruisers arrive.
Let’s hope this particular trend will be going out of fashion now that Independence Day is behind us.