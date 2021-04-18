CHEERS to giving proper credit to the service of 223 women essential to the success of Allied forces during World War I — even if it comes too late for many to see it.
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan is among a group of lawmakers advocating to recognize the “Hello Girls” with the Congressional Gold Medal. The women of the U.S. Army Signal Corps, who didn’t acquire the diminutive moniker until after the war, were crucial in bridging communications between U.S. forces and their French allies.
Not only were they technologically adept, patching through calls with speed and efficiency, they were bilingual. And they were brave, as some served within range of the German artillery.
“I’m just in awe of my grandmother and really what courage and leadership she had in working with these women,” Carolyn Timbie of Atkinson told NPR of her grandmother Grace Banker during an interview three years ago.
But as Timbie recently explained to Eagle-Tribune reporter Madeline Hughes, her grandmother, who was chief operator of the Signal Corps, and her colleagues never received the recognition they deserved, at least during their lifetime.
“Still today, we have women who have to work extra hard for recognition, and so many women identify with this story,” she said.
To be sure, the women of the Signal Corps are noted as much for their long internal struggle with the Army as they are for the heroics of their World War I service. They were not officially recognized as military veterans until 1977, under former President Jimmy Carter, when a full three generations had passed since the armistice ended the war.
Their story has spread more recently, however. As NPR reported, they were the subject of a 2017 book by historian Elizabeth Cobb, then a documentary and a musical. Two senators filed a bill in 2018 to recognize them with the Congressional Gold Medal — an effort that has now been renewed by a group, including Hassan.
The honor is deserved and overdue. And while it won’t be delivered in time for most, if any, of the members of the Signal Corps to appreciate the award, it will help to promote a story that doubtlessly inspires others both in service to their country and in pursuing their own groundbreaking efforts.
CHEERS to giving residents of the Merrimack Valley new ways to exercise and simply get to work.
Ongoing efforts to extend a rail trail through Lawrence got a significant boost last week when local officials and New Balance announced a planned extension past the company’s distribution center off Industrial Way.
The vision for a trail through Lawrence, championed by Groundwork Lawrence, has the path eventually connecting to the Methuen Rail Trail and leading downtown and past the city’s old mills. Large segments of trail parallel the Merrimack River.
A connected, improved trail cannot come into being without significant buy-in and support from property owners along the way, however. Over the past 15 years, the athletic wear company’s foundation has put up nearly $1.4 million to help make it happen, as reporter Allison Corneau noted last week.
A decade-old look at improving the old Manchester and Lawrence branch for the Boston & Maine Railroad envisions a trail that will “appeal to a wide variety of users, similar to those trails to which it would connect.” Making connections to existing public transportation facilities, whether commuter rail or bus service, “are potentially exceptional,” the report adds.
Lesly Melendez, deputy director of Groundwork Lawrence, said at an event a week ago that the trail will be a path to work, a path to school and a path to shopping.
For others still, it will simply be an opportunity for recreation.
“We want folks to be able to walk and potentially bike these trails,” added Congresswoman Lori Trahan. “It’ll be such an improvement.”
The region is already rich with trails for recreation and travel. Expanding, connecting and improving that network benefits countless commuters, cyclists, walkers and runners.