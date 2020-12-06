CHEERS to keeping holiday cheer in the face of a pandemic, and to the lasting generosity of a former selectman and legislator.
So it goes in Methuen, where COVID-19 will put the kibosh to the annual Christmas tree lighting and Santa parade but where Mayor Neil Perry has arranged, with the City Council’s endorsement, the creation of a “holiday light and cultural tour.”
Perry's plan involves decorating City Hall, Nevins Library, the Memorial Music Hall and other public buildings, as well as creating an educational map that shows all of the festive spots. The hope is to connect people with their community while giving them a dose of holiday cheer.
“This will give people an escape in a very difficult year,” Perry explained to the council, which voted to accept a $68,000 budget for the festivities.
The bulk of Perry’s Plan — $53,000 of it — is funded by the Edwin J. Castle Fund, created by the will of the druggist, landowner, publisher, selectman and state representative who died in 1918. Among other directives, Castle provided for the sale of his real estate and the creation of a perpetual trust, income from which would be “paid semi-annually to the city for the purpose of encouraging letters, concerts and educational matters.”
The fund, with a balance of $412,527.93 as of Nov. 23, has been tapped in recent years to underwrite performances of bands in town parades and support programs at the library and the Methuen Historical Society, according to town documents.
The educational and cultural aspect of the town’s holiday tour aligns with its mission.
Not everyone in the city embraced Perry’s plan, this being Methuen, with a couple of city councilors objecting to the scope and cost of his ambitions. The council voted 4-2 to approve his plan, according to reporter Bill Kirk’s account of the meeting.
It should be a welcome celebration, even if support wasn't unanimous.
“We are trying to make it as spectacular as possible — roof lighting on the buildings, candles in the windows, wreathes on the sides of buildings, spotlights on the wreathes — and residents can drive around and see all these wonderfully decorated buildings,” Perry told the council.
It is a gift to the city thanks to mayor and council, as well as the largesse of a community figure whose fortune continues to make a difference more than a century after his death.
CHEERS to the quiet work of a group of women whose fundraising has supported the education of hundreds of college students.
The Women of Northern Essex Community College formed nearly 25 years ago with no particular ties to the Haverhill institution apart from an interest in helping students who needed it, according to reporter Mike LaBella’s account. The group has since grown, in terms of membership and accomplishment.
Three annual fundraisers usually collect about $30,000 per year, which is divided among 30 students. As the years have passed, the group's personal connections to the college have deepened, as Northern Essex alumnae have joined.
“Northern Essex is the only community college that has a group like this, volunteering and raising money,” the group’s president and founding member Geraldine Murphy told LaBella.
In their history of working together, the Women of NECC have raised more than $518,000, which has supported more than 400 students with $360,000 worth of scholarships.
In light of the pandemic, which forced the group to cancel events, its members are encouraging others to join as a way to help keep the scholarships flowing.
Here’s hoping they succeed while also offering thanks to a project that helps students overcome financial hardship to stay in class and continue their educations.