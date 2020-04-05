CHEERS to people who are standing up and being counted — by filling out forms on the internet or answering telephone surveys, anyway.
Last Wednesday, April 1, marked Census Day. While not a Hallmark holiday, the day is usually a time for public events and other activities designed to encourage participation in the decennial census. It’s also the day used to determine your official place of residence for census purposes.
In mid-March, the Census Bureau sent notices to most households informing people of how to participate. Those who’ve replied so far filled out forms online, or by phone.
In some cases paper forms will follow. If those go unanswered, the government sends people to knock on the door.
While the coronavirus put a damper on celebrations of Census Day, it hasn’t kept people in Massachusetts from responding to that initial request. A 45% response rate at the end of last week was about one percentage point higher than the national average.
The North of Boston region fared even better. Essex County’s response rate has been nearly 47%, according to the Census Bureau. It’s about the same over the border, in Rockingham County. Hillsborough County’s response rate is 49%, compared to the 41% response rate for all of New Hampshire.
A strong census response is important for a lot of reasons. The Census Bureau must count every soul in the United States once every 10 years — the Constitution requires it. The result bears on how much money a state gets from the federal government because many funding formulas are based on it. The number is also used to determine a state’s representation in Congress.
While responding is important, earlier responses by phone and internet are especially key in these times of coronavirus. Households that reply online save a lot of time, money and energy for the Census Bureau -- never mind the potential anxiety of those sent out into neighborhoods to ask questions in person.
“Every person who responds to their census now is helping to reduce the need for a census worker to go door-to-door later,” Secretary of State William Galvin said in a statement.
So, if you’ve not yet replied to the census form or have questions about it, visit the website 2020census.gov.
Your participation is not just important for you, it matters to everyone living around you.