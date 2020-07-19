CHEERS to turning the tassel and, in light of the coronavirus, handshakes replaced by congratulatory fist bumps.
So it went in Plaistow on Saturday afternoon when the Timberlane Regional High School senior class participated in a ceremony long delayed by COVID-19. And so it will go — or something along those lines anyway — when another half dozen or so schools throughout the Merrimack Valley hold similar ceremonies over the next couple of weeks.
“Who could have predicted we would be graduating like this?” Timberlane salutatorian Gracie O’Connor asked classmates during her speech.
Indeed, besides being delayed, the Timberlane commencement was as unusual as everything else in a world warped by public health precaution. Students sat in folding chairs spread over the football field. Graduates were allowed only two guests, with others invited to follow along on the internet back home. Those guests in attendance were socially distanced from other parties.
Everyone was asked to complete a health questionnaire and submit to a temperature check. Everyone wore a mask. And, oh yeah, there were fist bumps.
The precautions were necessary to prevent spread of COVID-19, of course, and school officials were apologetic in a letter detailing safety measures in friendly, albeit inflexible, terms.
For graduates, it must have felt like a strange capstone to high school in what has been a strange year. Without a doubt, the plans each is making for this fall — whether it be working, enlisting or enrolling — are also twisted at least a little bit by COVID-19.
But the most important elements of a graduation ceremony were in place, just as they will be at the others held around the region. Caps, gowns and tassels were the uniform of the day. Diplomas were handed to proud students as proud parents watched. There were speeches and charges to the graduates to set out upon the world and make their marks.
Not every school has been able to approximate graduation this way. A number improvised with some socially distant replica a couple of months back.
But for those schools able to manage it, the ceremonies and spectacles are a nice tribute to their seniors — and nice gifts to their families and communities — in these otherwise trying, troubled and strange times.