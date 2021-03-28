CHEERS to a network that has proven essential to the city of Lawrence, and to those responsible for building it.
Derek Mitchell, hired as executive director of the fledgling Lawrence Partnership in April 2015, announced last week his plans to depart the now-robust organization after six years of working on behalf of businesses, agencies and people of the city. Mitchell plans to do real estate development work.
Though many people are deeply involved in the Partnership — its 30-member board of directors represents private companies, banks, nonprofit groups, educational institutions and agencies throughout the city — Mitchell has served a key role in forging its now-sprawling network and influence.
The Partnership marshals resources for small businesses in the city. It supports workforce training and development that guides local people into jobs in the city. It is a close partner in a leadership program that connects area entrepreneurs with Harvard Business School faculty.
In an interview with staff writer Allison Corneau, Mitchell specifically cited projects such as a Revolving Test Kitchen for up-and-coming restaurants, a loan fund for local start-ups, and the Partnership’s collaboration with Northern Essex Community College as key accomplishments during the organization's formative years.
However, he also noted the trials the city has faced during that time — specifically the 2018 gas disaster and, now, a pandemic — as crucial tests. “I think you can see how connectivity across sectors and trust in a community all play out in ways that you can’t imagine,” he said.
As bad as both were and have been for Lawrence, imagine how much worse they would’ve been without the vision and spirit of entrepreneurship and energy brought to bear by Mitchell and others in the Partnership.
Mitchell’s colleagues describe him as a trailblazer and as a passionate advocate for the city. He is also a determined, persistent visionary who appreciates the city, its people and its rich culture.
As Socrates de la Cruz, vice chairman of the Partnership’s board, told Corneau, Mitchell’s leadership truly has been a blessing for the city.
CHEERS to the warmth of spring and the chance to get back out to the ballgame — particularly for a special group of players eager for their return to the field.
Buddy Ball is back, as staff writer Mike LaBella reported last week, and the Riverside-Bradford youth league is taking registration for players, including those who missed last season due to the pandemic.
The health issues of some players are of particular concern, in light of COVID-19, Riverside-Bradford league President Matt Souza told LaBella “but we are hopeful that it will run in some capacity this year.”
For those not familiar, Buddy Ball is an adapted form of baseball for children with physical or cognitive disabilities. Each player gets a “buddy” — a volunteer, often a member of the Haverhill High School baseball team, who helps out with hitting, fielding or base running.
Saturday afternoon sessions usually involve about a half-hour of warm-ups and instruction, and then an hour of a highly structured, noncompetitive game at either Riverside Park or the Haverhill High School diamond. Everyone plays at his or her own pace.
“The kids love it,” Souza tells LaBella, “and for many of them, it’s the first time they get to wear a team uniform.”
Given the lost season of 2020, Souza said he’s concerned that not enough people will hear about the program, which serves children throughout the region and is taking registration through April 1.
Hats off to the people who invest their time, energy and resources into putting on these ballgames, which are as important as any at Fenway Park this spring.
The Buddy Ball program is looking for sponsors and donors — and, of course, players. Anyone interested should contact Souza at souza.matthew@gmail.com.