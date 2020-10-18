CHEERS to poetry coming into view on Methuen’s sidewalks.
As staff writer Bill Kirk described in a story in Sunday’s Eagle-Tribune, the city’s Grey Court Poets have been leaving their work in subtle ways outside Methuen High School, Timony Grammar School, Tenney Grammar School and along the Methuen Rail Trail.
Their poems — such as musings on dress shoes on wet sidewalks, or about rain and words and evaporation — appear as if magically when they are wet. When it’s dry outside, the Rainworks Spray that has coated the sidewalks over poems cut into stencils is invisible, and so, too, are the words.
The Raining Poetry project gives kids another reason to look forward to rainy days, apart from splashing in puddles on the sidewalks at school. And it’s not the only place the Grey Court Poets have left their work.
Their poems also can be found on granite blocks along the rail trail, as well as on groups of rocks with words and letters left on the trail that can be arranged and rearranged by passers-by.
The Grey Court Poets, supported in their latest efforts by the Methuen Cultural Council, call their work “ephemeral art.” It won’t be around long. The words left on the sidewalks are only visible for a few months, if not because the Rainworks Spray fades then because of ice and snow.
Among the passages left in the city for a pedestrian to discover is the famous reflection on life’s choices as symbolized by paths diverging in a wood. Those are the words of another Methuen poet, for a time anyway.
Robert Frost, who spent his formative years in Lawrence, took his first teaching job at the former Second Grammar School in Methuen from January to March 1893. He moved away, then returned to the city to live about six years later, before ultimately settling down in Derry.
One wonders if Frost as an 18-year-old man, who graduated Lawrence High School and attended Dartmouth College for a few months before trying his hand at teaching, could’ve looked into the future and imagined his poems still lingering in the air — or under people’s feet, anyway — in Methuen.
CHEERS to people in a community pitching in to help one another.
So it went last week at the Consentino School in Haverhill, where teachers and staff organized a drive to collect food and personal care products for families in the school community who could use a hand. Others in the city got involved in the effort — including local firefighters and police.
The project was born of necessity, as staff writer Mike LaBella reported. The school’s pantry, usually stocked with food and provisions to load up backpacks for students to take home to their families, didn’t get its usual grant money this year.
So the Consentino staff decided to load up the shelves, with some broad support from the city. The staff, which was making deliveries to families in need in the throes of the COVID-19 lockdown last spring, had been making arrangements for children and their parents to get the items donated over the course of last week.
Guidance counselor Stacey O’Brien tells LaBella the donations were generous. They included cases of canned beans, rice, crackers and peanut butter, and 100 or so hairbrushes and combs. Panera Bread kicked in bagels, pastries and baked goods.
“This is a good time of year to put things in a more positive direction and create a spark of enthusiasm, with everyone at the school wanting to get involved,” O’Brien told LaBella.
The effort at Consentino is also a fine example of how members of a community can support one another, particularly during the challenging times of a pandemic.