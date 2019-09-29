JEERS to a gas crisis that never ends.
Last Friday morning, exactly one year and two weeks after a disaster unfolded in the Merrimack Valley due to over-pressurized gas lines, a police officer on a road detail near Broadway and Salem Street heard a hiss and noticed a plume of smoke — telltale signs of a serious gas leak.
The discovery at 3:12 a.m. led to a hasty evacuation of hundreds of people from a dense South Lawrence neighborhood, the shut-off of gas service to at least 110 homes and businesses, power cut to at least 1,200 electricity customers, a shelter opened for people rousted from their sleep with no place to go, and untold amounts of anxiety and panic stirring among people for whom the September 2018 gas disaster is still a fresh memory.
This time there were no explosions. One woman is reported to have suffered a heart attack during the evacuation, but there were no injuries directly connected to the leak. And most people forced to clear out were allowed back to their homes and businesses within 12 hours, though a few dozen were forced to wait until Saturday.
The common factor in all of this was Columbia Gas.
Three days earlier, the National Transportation Safety Board had met in Washington, D.C., to discuss the September 2018 disaster, which killed a teenager and seriously injured others as explosions and fires ripped through the region. The board criticized the utility for poor record keeping leading to the event — the latest in a list of criticisms and findings related to what caused over-pressurized gas to blow through the lines and into homes and businesses in three Valley communities last fall.
NiSource, parent company of Columbia Gas, last reported the overall price tag of the disaster at $1.6 billion and growing.
The week before that NTSB hearing, on the anniversary of the disaster, the state Department of Public Utilities ordered Columbia Gas to inspect 700 abandoned gas lines to ensure they are safely decommissioned and capped.
“I am super concerned,” Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera said at the revelation of the potentially uncapped lines. “If they forgot to do this, what else did they forget to do?”
A week later came the massive leak — the apparent result of a water crew “inadvertently” shutting off a gas valve that somehow punctured the gas line. According to a joint statement issued by city officials and Columbia Gas, the valve “should have been disabled as part of pipeline reconstruction in 2018 and was not compliant with DPU standards.”
How these things happen, and what else could be lurking in the shadows, weighs heavily on the minds of people in South Lawrence.
Columbia Gas may have gotten points this past week for being prompt in its response and communication about the gas leak -- in sharp contrast to its response to the 2018 disaster. But these loose ends held over since last fall are a major source of worry and anger.
One week it was abandoned gas lines not properly secured, the next it was a gas valve that should have been disabled but wasn't.
People in South Lawrence — throughout the Merrimack Valley, for that matter — deserve credible assurance that they are safe and can rely on the infrastructure below their feet. Columbia Gas has told us as much but we need to hear the same from the federal and state agencies responsible for overseeing their work and holding the utility accountable.
+++
CHEERS to the Owls Nest at Timberlane Regional High School and the teenagers committed to building it.
Timberlane sophomore Kendall Morrill, of Plaistow, is such an enthusiastic supporter of her school and its teams that she organized a regular cheering section of students, parents, teachers and administrators -- called the Owls Nest -- complete with maroon T-shirts sponsored by local businesses.
Her efforts aren’t just about cheering on the Owls. She’s planning to put proceeds from her T-shirt sales toward helping families in need over the holidays.
Such undertakings don't happen alone, and working alongside Morrill has been her friend and business partner Anna Alberti. Both girls are student athletes.
Morrill’s father, Mo, described her as “uber-competitive,” in an interview with reporter Rachel DeBerardinis.
“She didn’t do this for herself,” he said, “she did it so that more students would enjoy attending various Timberlane sports and bring students together. Equally important is the fact she did this because she was hurt at the thought of just one kid going without their Christmas wish.”
The best of luck to Morrill and Alberti in their endeavors in building a bigger nest.
And, go Owls.