CHEERS to Lawrence police officer Carl Farrington’s recovery from a hit-and-run on Springfield Street two weeks ago, and to the quick actions of police, paramedics, firefighters, a MedFlight crew and health care workers who sprang into action to treat his injuries.
Farrington, 48, is a burly, veteran cop — on the force 20 years — known as affable yet firm, according to reporter Jill Harmacinski’s account. Six years ago, he was praised for his heroics in rescuing a 300-pound man from a burning building by himself.
But Farrington was helpless the night of Monday, Aug. 13, when he answered a report of a break-in about 15 minutes before midnight. Just as he exited his cruiser, a fleeing car struck and pinned him, knocking him unconscious.
Farrington told Harmacinski in an interview that he woke up to find his colleagues working on him and readying him for a short helicopter ride to a hospital in Boston. “They were all around me … running around,” he said. “These are people I’ve been working with for 20 years — people I see every day. They were awesome.”
And, now, Farrington faces a long recovery. He suffered extensive leg and ankle injuries, as well as a brain injury from hitting his head that doctors have said will put him on the sidelines for a year. “I don’t know what my future is going to be,” he told Harmacinski a week ago.
Farrington’s uncle has launched a GoFundMe to support the officer, his wife and daughter, which as of yesterday had raised more than $28,000. And he was flooded with well-wishes including, notably, from people he's arrested over the years. One cannot think of a much better sign of a trusted, well-respected police officer than that.
"My heart is swollen up because of this," he said.
Meanwhile, on the night of the accident, Farrington's police colleagues chased the car that hit the officer. Police said they arrested Elisamanuel Fernandez-Pagan of 138 Union St. and charged him with breaking and entering and receiving a stolen vehicle. An investigation of the incident was ongoing.
Hats off to Farrington for his dedication to serving the city of Lawrence and its residents — a dedication that put him in harm's way. May he recover quickly and fully from his injuries, and return to his beat as soon as is safely possible.