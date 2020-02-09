JEERS to keeping ward councilors from being ward councilors.
Unfilled potholes, late trash pickup, placement of handicapped parking signs, stray dogs wandering the streets and the like are the source of daily requests and complaints to the ward councilors of any city. Most feel it politically necessary — indeed, it is their function — to follow up with the appropriate office in city hall.
So it has been in Methuen up until last week when the city’s new mayor issued a new communications protocol directing all councilors to include his office on any messages and to stop “dropping in” on city employees without an appointment. Mayor Neil Perry cited “constant interruptions and demands for immediate response” as “interfering with the staff’s ability to focus on the city’s most pressing needs.”
This, in turn, caused consternation on the City Council.
Reporter Bill Kirk writes that a few members (Jessica Finocchiaro, James McCarty and Steven Saba) responded with a letter of their own questioning Perry’s authority to tell them what to do. Talk about getting off to a rocky start in their relationship with the new mayor.
If you feel badly for someone in this tangle, let it be for the department heads and city employees pulled between the new boss, Perry, and the nine bosses who vote on their budgets. Presumably all city workers would prefer less distraction in their lives. On the other hand, those distractions keep them in touch with the wants and needs of the city they serve.
Finocchiaro expressed hope for some middle ground. The mayor and City Council should find it soon lest a contretemps over protocol get in the way of the regular work of city government.
JEERS to small slights in the world of big business.
Word leaked earlier this month that Raytheon, in the process of merging with United Technologies to create the world’s second-largest defense contractor, is changing up its operations to blend its Integrated Defense and Missile Systems units.
Which is all well and good, except the headquarters of this new unit will be in Tucson, Arizona, where the company employs 13,000 people and has plans to create an additional 2,000 jobs, according to the Arizona Daily Star.
The Integrated Defense operation, maker of the Patriot Missile, is now based in Tewksbury and has a large factory just down the road in Andover. The local shop also employs thousands of people.
Not a year after Philips Healthcare sold its Merrimack Valley campus, having shifted its North American headquarters from Andover to Cambridge, could this signal the departure of another of the region’s marquee employers?
Raytheon hasn’t talked openly about it, but outward indications are that this is only an organizational change and a distinction of where it plants its flag.
The news site TucsonSentinel.com reported on an internal email that the change in headquarters sites would not result in “many (if any) personnel relocations.” A letter to employees from Raytheon Missile Systems President Wesley Kremer noted the company “remains fully committed” to its operations in a half dozen states — including Massachusetts.
In fact, Andover’s town manager reports that the company has been considering a local expansion.
We’ll also take comfort in the fact that the combined company, to be called Raytheon Technologies Corp., will be headquartered somewhere in eastern Massachusetts — already the home to the lager Raytheon Co. As far as prestige goes, that’s certainly the bigger honor.