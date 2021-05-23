JEERS to a tone-deaf public protest that ultimately resulted in no one being heard.
Instead of listening to the complaints of parents, students and teachers in person Thursday night, the Timberlane Regional School Board suspended its meeting and moved its session online. As a result, a hundred or so members of the public who turned out to object to the district’s mask-wearing policy and a decision to eliminate a full-time music director’s job next year were left without a public forum.
School Board Chairwoman Kim Farah was put in an untenable position by many in the audience who refused to wear masks at the meeting scheduled for the high school’s Performing Arts Center. They were, of course, violating the district’s policy.
The result was a standoff between the School Board and mask protesters, which led to the arrest of one woman for disorderly conduct.
“You are violating my civil rights,” she yelled.
Others in the crowd, which had gathered before the meeting to protest in the parking lot, expressed similar frustration, yelling “Let us speak” and calling board members “cowards” as the meeting shut down.
And to think so few people want to run for school committee these days.
We’ll give the protesters the benefit of the doubt and assume they prepared a thoughtful, evidence-based argument for why mask-wearing is unnecessary in public schools. We’ll assume they would speak to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation that masks continue to be worn, along with physical distancing in schools — even though its guidance has shifted for other public places. This owes to the fact that many students either have not been vaccinated for COVID-19 or are too young to be vaccinated at this point.
To be sure, mask-wearing has its downsides, too, particularly for students with learning disabilities, as one mother who was in attendance planned to attest.
The problem was, in the sound, fury and defiance of public health orders, there was little if any room left for nuance or subtlety.
What was the Timberlane Regional School Board supposed to do?
It’s too bad people didn’t get their say, and the arrest of a 57-year-old woman who came to advocate for her grandchildren was embarrassing for everyone involved. Still, it’s hard to imagine another outcome when a group of people storm a school board meeting in open violation of a public health measure, even if it was the same public health measure they planned to protest.
Speaking of public health threats, CHEERS to police efforts to get ahead of the inevitable explosions over the Merrimack Valley as summer draws near.
Local police, firefighters, state police and the state fire marshal in Massachusetts are reminding and warning residents that fireworks are illegal here. In some communities, such as Lawrence, shooting off fireworks can result in a $200 fine.
“We don’t want a repeat of the huge increase in resident complaints we experienced last year,” state police Col. Christopher Mason told reporter Jill Harmacinski. In Lawrence, police fielded 810 complaints about illegal fireworks last year — a more than fivefold increase from a year earlier.
Police believe last year’s surge in interest in pyrotechnics had something to do with people being cooped up during the pandemic, and of course the cancellation of most professional displays due to public health measures.
The problem with amateur fireworks is not just the noise, nuisance and health risk. In dry conditions in a densely packed city, errant fireworks pose a serious fire danger.
Here’s hoping everyone will heed these warnings and leave the fireworks this year to the professionals.