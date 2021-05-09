JEERS to internet tomfoolery and a searing image, for anyone unlucky enough to stumble upon it, that was about as far from the visage of Londonderry High School’s “Larry the Lancer” mascot as one could get.
We speak of the superhero burlesque that turned up in Google searches last week for “Londonderry High School.” Rather than an image of the building’s entrance, fans sitting in the stadium’s bleachers, or the armored Larry in mascot pose, internet wanderers searching the high school's name were subjected to a grotesque character.
The image associated with the school’s business profile was filled with a portly gentleman donning a blue mask, blue gloves, blue boots and an undergarment large enough to keep the picture on this side of pornography but small enough to let you know you’d been in the neighborhood.
The masked man’s identity has not been revealed, as they so seldom are. His connection to Londonderry High School, if any, remains vague. It’s not even clear if he lives in New Hampshire or the United States.
Once alerted to this internet intrusion, the school’s IT department took up the issue with Google and sent a note to staff and families of students. Of course, if anyone had been fortunate enough to remain in the dark to that point, the note doubtlessly sparked the Google search that disabused them of their happy ignorance.
The how’s of the masked man’s arrival really aren’t secretive or particularly subversive. The engine that handles more than 9 in 10 internet searches worldwide creates “pages” for businesses and institutions such as high schools, even if no one has thought to do it themselves. A user can then lay claim to these online business listings and update them, including photos, with shockingly little screening.
Should something untoward happen, as was the case with the Londonderry High listing, someone alerts Google and its sprawling staff corrects the problem. The whole process leaves much to chance and depends on the internet crowd to police itself.
That may be a fine approach for coffee shops, florists and most other enterprises with no real enemies. But the search giant probably should reconsider leaving the back door open for listings associated with public institutions such as high schools.
Luckily, by week’s end, the Londonderry High result had been updated with a picture of the front of the school building, and the mystery man was gone. Of course, that’s to say nothing of the ugly memory nested in the minds of so many who discovered the image and will never be able to unsee it.
CHEERS to kids who step up.
Memorial Day is always steeped in symbol and traditions, and it's sure to be this year, including when flags are placed at local cemeteries to honor those who’ve served their country and those who've made the ultimate sacrifice, giving their lives while in active duty.
This particular tradition will have an extra layer of significance in Methuen this year. As staff writer Bill Kirk reports, flags will be placed by a group of local students who are largely self-led and organized.
The flag replacement operation throughout Methuen — substituting faded flags for the new and colorful, and returning colors to those gravestones where they’ve gone missing — is set to happen May 22 with the oversight of the city’s new veterans services officer, Paul Jensen. But, as Kirk reports, the work will be done at the direction of Cadet 1st Lt. Nathaniel Hashem, working with a half dozen other members of the Methuen High School Junior ROTC in directing a volunteer corps of about 100.
The flag force will be supplemented by Cub Scout Pack 61, several city councilors, police officers and others who offered their flag-placing services. But at the heart of this community effort will be a group of kids honoring the sacrifices of those who called Methuen home. As Jensen told Kirk, it will be an event “where the kids are telling the adults what to do.”
We know they’ll do a good job, and in the process they’ll add another layer of meaning to a holiday, as one generation pays tribute to those that preceded it, for the hard work of protecting our country and our democracy.
Jensen tells Kirk that kids always exceed one's expectations and can always be counted upon — an optimistic commentary about the youths and future of the Merrimack Valley. Congratulations to those involved in this project for taking on an important service.