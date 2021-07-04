CHEERS to getting ahead of disaster before it strikes and to a Lawrence group working to convince renters in the city to carry insurance.
Heal Lawrence is the brainchild of firefighter Juan “Manny” Gonzalez, who over the past decade has come to the aid of many families forced from their homes because of fire.
As staff writer Jill Harmacinski recently reported, Gonzalez and his team, prompted by a string of recent fires in the city, are stepping up efforts to convince people of the need to take out renters insurance policies.
“The insurance piece is so, so important,” state Rep. Christina Minicucci, D-North Andover, told Harmacinski during a recent Heal Lawrence fundraiser at the Claddagh Pub.
It’s the kind of thing that’s obvious in hindsight but that relatively few people act on ahead of time.
The average renters insurance policy in Massachusetts is $191 per year, according to the Insurance Information Institute. And while that’s among the highest rates in the country, the $15.92 monthly premium here is far more affordable than a hotel room, or the cost of replacing clothes, furniture and other personal effects after a fire.
Still, that’s not enough to inspire most people to act.
A 2014 study by the institute found little more than a third of renters in the United States carry insurance, compared to 95% percent of homeowners with homeowners insurance policies (although the latter is required for a mortgage). An executive with the organization noted at the time many renters assume — incorrectly — that their landlord’s policy will cover the cost of putting them up for the night and replacing their things in case of fire, flood or disaster.
And many people live in this precarious situation, unprotected by insurance.
The vast majority of nearly 26,000 housing units in Lawrence are offered for rent; just 31% of the city’s housing stock is owner occupied, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
And if there are people with an extra $15.92 to throw at an insurance policy — which in the best of times only rewards the consumer with peace of mind — it’s less likely to be someone renting their home. People in rental units, as a lot, tend to spend more of their money on housing costs, the insurance institute notes. In Massachusetts, more than 46% of renters put at least 30% of there monthly income into housing.
That being said, picking up a renters insurance policy is relatively simple. It can usually be tacked onto auto insurance.
“It’s very cheap and saves you from a lot of headaches,” state Rep. Frank Moran, D-Lawrence, tells Harmacinski.
So, even though it make take some cajoling, we wish Gonzalez and Co. the best of luck in convincing people to protect themselves and their families. Here’s hoping the next time someone in Lawrence, or anywhere else in the Merrimack Valley, faces the heartbreak and tragedy of fire, they’ll at least have an insurance policy that can help make things a little easier.
CHEERS on this weekend when we celebrate freedom to the efforts of eight electricians and laborers who read about the vandalism of a memorial to Haverhill’s Korean War dead and jumped into action.
The destruction of a floodlight at the memorial in GAR Park to 16 local men killed in the war was a real setback for the veterans who raised $130,000 to build the monument, and who through fundraising and their own volunteerism maintain it. But when a handful of members of Laborers International Union Local 175 from Methuen and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 103 of Boston learned what happened, they got involved.
As reporter Mike LaBella explained, they not only purchased and installed a floodlight, they repaired some loose bricks and spread some new mulch — all in time for the June 25 commemoration of the 71st anniversary of the start of the war. The mulch came from Mackey Construction, which sent two laborers, both veterans, to help with the repairs and landscaping.
“We were heartbroken to think someone would desecrate a monument to our nation’s heroes,” Michael Gagliardi, business manager of Laborers Local 175, told Labella, “and it made it even better when we found out an 89-year-old veteran (Russell V.J. Chaput) was overseeing maintenance of the memorial.”
Thanks to all who ensured that a disappointing story about the damage done to a sacred place in Haverhill ended on an uplifting, inspirational note.