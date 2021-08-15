CHEERS to a grassroots effort to protect a sometimes overlooked member of law enforcement.
Rare is the moment when you’ll see a police officer not wearing a protective vest under his or her uniform — a shield to the knives, pipes or bullets that may come their way in the course of their jobs, sometimes without warning.
Protective vests aren’t universal among the four-legged department members, however, even though K-9 units can be counted on for their loyalty even in the hairiest of situations, and besides are expensive and time consuming to train.
Mark Bishop, a Merrimack Valley man, has made it his mission in the past to ensure the K-9 members of the Salem, N.H., Police Department have these vests. He’s working on a similar project to raise money and acquire a vest for the department’s newest K-9 member, Apollo.
“These dogs don’t ask, they go,” Bishop told reporter Breanna Edelstein. “When it’s 1 a.m. and someone’s breaking into a bank, they send the dogs in, and they don’t hesitate.”
Tragically, we’ve seen the dangers that police K-9s sometimes face. Kitt, a 12-year-old Belgian Malinois, was killed in a confrontation this past June involving three Braintree police officers and a man suspected in a domestic dispute.
According to a police statement, the man was firing his weapon at close range at the officers when Kitt “heroically advanced,” thus distracting the man. The officers were injured but may well have been killed had it not been for Kitt.
Apollo, a 2-year-old German shepherd, joined the Salem department back in December. He is the partner of Officer Dan Nelson
“A dog isn’t just a dog. A dog is an officer as well,” Sgt. Nick Turner, who supervises Salem’s three K-9 units, who also include Lobo and Dash, tells Edelstein. “That amount of time, effort and money that’s put into training is an investment you need to protect — just like any other officer.”
Anyone interested in helping can send checks payable to the Salem, N.H., Police K-9 Unit, care of the Salem Police Department, 9 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Salem, N.H., 03079. Extra funds will be put toward a new shelter for the K-9s at the police station.
CHEERS to the coordinated effort to preserve a sacred, community treasure.
The stained glass in St. Patrick’s Church in South Lawrence speaks to another time — to the late 19th century when Irish immigrants who moved to the United States and Merrimack Valley for opportunity found community and spiritual sustenance at the parish.
But as reporter Jill Harmacinski described in Sunday’s Eagle-Tribune, the towering windows that are more than 130 years old — the upper church was finished in 1894 — were worn and needed attention, to the tune of $1.25 million.
The windows are important features of the church, having inspired and offered peace to generations of Lawrencians. They depict such Christian scenes as Jesus with sheep, the Madonna with child, and the symbolism of the Eucharist.
The Rev. Paul O’Brien, just the ninth pastor of St. Patrick’s in its nearly 150-year history, tells Harmacinski he met with parishioners in November 2019 to explain the work that needed to be done on the windows. The fundraising goal was ambitious. They passed it within three months.
“It confirms for me, in a very tangible way, how committed people in this parish are doing God’s work, keeping God’s house in excellent shape, and educating God’s children in the city of Lawrence,” said O'Brien. “Once again, it shows me how sacrificially generous the people in this parish are.”
The restoration of the windows is a years-long process, which involves removing the panels and packing them off to artists in Minnesota who replace the lead, treat the glass and repair any damage.
As Harmacinski reports, those efforts are already paying off. Not only does the light shine brighter through the finished product, with the scenes depicted much more brilliant, the restored windows are important symbols of faith and the devotion people feel toward their parish and the city.