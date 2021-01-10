CHEERS to beginning again.
No matter how deep her love of Andover Public Schools, Claudia Bach might’ve been forgiven a decision to stay in retirement rather than pick up her old job, as the town’s superintendent, pending the search for someone to replace Sheldon Berman.
For one thing, there’s the matter of a pandemic that’s scrambled public education across the country. Andover has cohorts of students learning from home, or learning on a blended schedule that puts them in school for part of the week and in a virtual classroom for the other part.
It’s not like everything is settled, either, COVID-19 numbers are surging in Massachusetts, suggesting the need for caution if not more dramatic steps to limit the spread of the virus. On the other hand, are families pressing the schools to return kids to something resembling a regular, in-class schedule as quickly as possible? Then, there's the matter of safety — for teachers, staff and students.
If all of that wasn’t challenge enough, Andover faces unique issues with outdated school buildings that need to be replaced, as well as the question of how to pay for it. And even with the progress that Berman made over five and a half years in the job, the former superintendent was known to stir controversy and left some fresh wounds that will need attention.
All of it could've discouraged anyone. But Bach is not only ready to address those challenges, she tells reporter Madeline Hughes she is hopeful she can help the district make progress so the next superintendent walks into a good position.
“Rather than holding steady, we need to move forward,” she said.
It’s encouraging that Bach says she's all ears as she comes back into her former job, even on a six-month basis, with plans to hear out those frustrated by the hybrid learning model and the restrictions put in place due to the pandemic.
It would be unfair to set expectations too high for an interim leader, even one as experienced as Bach. But at a minimum, she gives Andover the assurance its schools are in good hands until it finds a new superintendent.
CHEERS to ongoing efforts to train and develop skilled workers who are ready to take their place in a range of trades and industries.
The state last month announced the sixth iteration of “Skills Capital Grants” — $11.7 million going to 47 schools, community colleges and other organizations that are educating workers. About $2 million of that money is headed toward the Merrimack Valley and North Shore regions, with the biggest portion, or $1.25 million, tabbed to expand advanced manufacturing, machine tool and plumbing programs at Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School in Danvers.
Another $400,000 will help support information technology needs at Greater Lawrence Technical School — upgrading labs with robotics equipment, computer workstations, network design technology, and optic and laser equipment. Those enhancements will benefit the school’s regular students, as well as Lawrence High School students in an after-dark program and adults in programs supported by Northern Essex Community College.
John Lavoie, superintendent of the regional tech school, tells reporter Madeline Hughes, “(W)e’re very grateful for (the state’s) continued efforts to expand opportunities for young people and adults alike in these growing industries.”
Elsewhere in the region, Whittier Regional Vocational Technical School is getting $300,000 to put toward engineering and computer-assisted drafting technology, which will support a program being developed with Northern Essex. For its part, the college is in line for a $400,000 grant to support health professions programs, which recently expanded to include a COVID-19 health and economic response program.
Peabody's schools received $175,000 to support culinary arts and electronics engineering programs. The Salem, Mass., schools are getting $100,000 to create a computer programming and web development program at the high school. And North Shore Community College is getting $321,600 to upgrade its IT and computer science lab.
Such relatively small investments impact thousands of students. The state estimates that $78 million awarded in Skills Capital Grants through the years have helped more than 14,500 students prepare for better jobs in a diverse economy that demands a highly skilled workforce.
And that’s just the direct return. The broader effect on the economy is impossible to measure but surely includes all of the benefits that come with workers placed in well-paying jobs, and healthy companies supported by a smart investment by the state.