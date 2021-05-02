JEERS to the political pile-on involving a member of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education who’s accused of impugning the immigrant community in Lawrence when all he really questioned was the ability of a school system in receivership for a decade to right itself.
At a meeting two weeks ago, board member Michael Moriarty discussed the need for the state to resume holding local districts accountable for poor track records on standardized tests. In light of the pandemic and an interruption in MCAS testing, the board has held off changing districts' performance status.
If anything, Moriarty pointed to the challenges faced by communities with far fewer resources, such as Lawrence and his hometown of Holyoke, when he said: “That’s a period of time now that we’ve been unable to take the kinds of actions that are necessary because of the deep inequities that exist from one district to (the) next, and we know they can’t change themselves, ‘cause they never do.
“So if there’s any place where there needs to be a very serious conversation and a very serious intentionality about moving forward, it’s going to be in a revived accountability system that follows the end of this pandemic,” he said.
Somehow, in the eyes of Mayor Kendrys Vasquez, this statement was essentially Moriarty denigrating the inclination or ability of a school district in a city that’s 80% Hispanic to help itself.
He called the comment a “dog whistle” and coded slur directed at the vast majority of the city and its schools. He called upon Moriarty to resign or be forced out.
If that’s indeed what Moriarty said, or suggested, count us squarely with the mayor. But the more obvious reference in Moriarty’s comment was not about the city or its people, but rather a school district in such need of assistance that control has been wrested from the city and fixed with the state for the past 10 years.
Moriarty issued a statement to that effect — and, to be sure, apologized for the comment: “I was referring to school districts, not people in those communities,” he said. “I apologize for giving that impression.”
But his clarification did not stop all manner of elected officials and the heads of the city’s two teachers unions from joining Vasquez in his call for Moriarty's resignation.
Lawrence has been hit harder by this pandemic than most cities and towns — not just in terms of the numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths relative to the population, but also in its ability to adapt to restrictions put in place to stop the disease from spreading. Handling the challenges of remote learning, for example, is far harder for kids without reliable access to internet and home computers.
How the city's schools and students have fared in the past year and a half is of urgent importance. Unfortunately that discussion is now upstaged by a political sideshow.
CHEERS to a community rallying to build a new school. If there were any real doubt about the city of Lawrence’s dedication to the education of its children, it should've been put to rest last Tuesday night, when the City Council voted almost unanimously to borrow $132.3 million to built a new Oliver Partnership School. The state School Building Authority will cover nearly half the cost, which means the city’s end of the bill will be closer to $71 million.
The new building will house the Oliver Partnership elementary, as well as the middle school students in UP Academy Oliver. It will replace a 104-year-old facility so unusable that students have been relocated to the old St. Mary’s school on Haverhill Street, where they’ll remain during the reconstruction.
“We continue to be so inspired by our students, families and staff who took a stand and sent the message that our students deserved better,” said Principal Shalimar Quiles, according to reporter Allison Corneau’s account. “Our community heard them loud and clear, and last night’s vote is a testament to this.”
Mayor Kendrys Vasquez, who signed the order to officially borrow money to rebuild the school, said in a social media post, “Academic support comes in many forms, and a proper learning environment is one of them. … Our students deserve this new school.”
Construction begins in July. Here’s hoping the project is quick and uncomplicated, and here’s looking forward to a new school building in downtown Lawrence.