CHEERS to all of those in the Merrimack Valley who helped others celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday last week by delivering meals and other treats.
Examples of kindness and generosity abound. The Greater Lawrence Family Health Center, for example, distributed 100 Butterball turkeys to seniors thanks to a donation by Vitra Health, a Braintree-based home health care service.
Those turkeys came with dessert, thanks to the Kindness Collaborative, a group of Merrimack Valley residents organized on Facebook.
“There’s so much going on around us sometimes that we forget how much the simple things, like giving a turkey, can mean,” Mary Lyman, the health center’s director of community relations, told reporter Allison Corneau.
At Whittier Middle School in Haverhill, a staff that usually celebrates the Thanksgiving holiday with a special meal for students was undeterred by the limitations of the coronavirus. Instead, they distributed 477 meals in a drive-thru at the school — and delivered 560 more — to Whittier students and their families. Each meal included turkey or chicken, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy and vegetables.
“I’m very proud to be a part of something so special and to work with such an amazing group of people,” Whittier Principal Tim Betty told Corneau, singling out 25 staff members who helped with the operation.
Over in Boxford, the American Legion once again distributed Thanksgiving dinners to area veterans. This year, the post expanded its reach to include some veterans and veterans’ families in North Andover.
“The folks didn’t know they were coming, they were very appreciative,” Joe Leblanc, director of veterans services in North Andover, told reporter Genevieve DiNatale.
Those were just a few instances of generosity last week. There were countless others.
One of the many reasons residents of the Merrimack Valley have to be thankful this holiday season is for a community so rich with people who go out of their way to help their neighbors and, oftentimes, strangers.
JEERS to a holiday tradition we could live without — a resurgence in porch bandits on a mission to pilfer packages.
Haverhill police warned in a social media post over the weekend that the holidays bring not only lights, goodies, mirth and cheer, but a spike in complaints about package theft. Police believe this pandemic year, with more people handling their socially distanced shopping online, will mean more packages and even richer targets for thieves.
In some cases, thieves are so brazen that they trail delivery drivers on their rounds, grabbing packages moments after they’ve been dropped off.
If you’re sending or expecting a package, you can take steps take to prevent someone else from fouling your holidays.
The state Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation offers a few ideas on its blog: Shippers can insure packages, request tracking information and delivery confirmation, require a signature by the recipient, and give special instructions for the delivery person about where to leave the package.
Neighbors and friends should help look out for each other’s packages. People shipping packages should also make sure the recipient knows when to expect it.
Finally, if you believe you’re a victim of theft, the Office of Consumer Affairs suggests double-checking to see if a package was hidden someplace outside your door, then checking with neighbors to make sure it wasn’t delivered to the wrong address and contacting the shipper to confirm it was sent to the right place. Finally, file a report with the postal inspector and local police.
Haverhill police remind everyone to call them, or your local police department, if they notice something suspicious.