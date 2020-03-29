CHEERS to the homemade mask makers among us.
Drawing from sewing circles to social networks to industrious teenagers, they’ve ramped up living room production to see to it that doctors, nurses and other medical workers — as well as people with essential jobs — are protected from the coronavirus.
The Kessels of Andover are among the spread-out corps of volunteer designers and stitchers who’ve stepped into service amid a national shortage of personal protective equipment. Tammey and daughter Maddie, 17, a senior at Andover High School, saw Rachel Maddow break down the steps involved in creating a homemade mask on her television show. That planted the seed of inspiration.
They’ve since been sewing cloth masks for health care workers and caregivers, people who work in pharmacies and volunteers at food pantries — pretty much anyone who has seen Tammey Kessel’s posts about the washable, reusable masks they leave on their porch for those who need them to come and take. Tammey’s son, Scott, 14, an eighth-grader, is also part of the family operation.
“I have taught my children that crafting, or any creating, is a way to show your love,” Tammey Kessel told reporter Jill Harmacinski last week. “We want the people wearing our masks to feel that love and support where they are in a hospital, food service, helping a loved one, or whatever.
“We want to do what we can to make our community stronger and feel a little better about things,” she said.
It’s a sentiment — and activity — shared widely.
Members of the Merrimack Valley Hope Mission are in on the action. Its Sewing Angel Project was looking for other members this past week to join efforts to make masks.
In Plaistow, Patricia Hibbard and Audrey Peck created a Facebook group, Plaistow & Friends Making Masks 4 Heroes, that quickly expanded to 100 members. All are somehow invested in producing as many masks as possible — from the actual assembling and sewing, to gathering supplies, to delivering finished products, to just cheering on and celebrating the community effort.
“We just have an overwhelming response,” Hibbard told reporter Erin Nolan. “… We are probably saving lives by doing this. That’s the only reward we need.”
These times of coronavirus have isolated most of us in our homes, and left us feeling unempowered to do much to change the course of this emergency, apart from the obvious six feet of separation we all must keep with any other human being.
Not so the mask makers. Certainly, their volunteer enterprises are a way to keep busy and a welcome distraction in these anxiety-ridden times. More significantly, their masks are symbols of kindness and support for those people with jobs that put them into contact with the infectious virus and the disease it causes.
For their industriousness and community spirit, all of us should be grateful.
Finally, a JEERS to anyone among us who, for whatever reason, doesn’t feel the need to keep their distance.
By this point, social pressure makes them relatively rare. Most of us got the memo. And anyone still feeling magnetic or clingy or generally oblivious to the pandemic around us is surely confronted before long by dark stares, or perhaps direct confrontation.
But they’re not all that rare. You don't need to spend too much time in what used to be a public gathering spot — the grocery store, say, or a downtown sidewalk — before you’ll bump into one. Or perhaps, you'll notice a group of people — younger ones, usually — drawn together a little too closely.
Truth be told, they’re probably not reading this newspaper, as it would signal some interest in what's happening around them. But, on the off chance that they are: Back away. Keep your distance. It's a tall order for some, to be sure. But it's not just about your health, it's the health of people around you. We can shake hands, talk face to face, and maybe even hug it out a few weeks from now (hopefully), once the potential for infection is far less.