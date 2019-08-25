CHEERS to people devoted to helping others in the community — specifically Jillian Tsiplakis, director of Stepping Stones Family Services.
The former Army Reservist, who served in Afghanistan, where among other things she helped develop a literacy program for villagers, was honored last week as the grand-prize winner of the Myra Kraft Community MVP awards. The honor comes with a $25,000 check for the nonprofit that Tsiplakis launched to help mothers meet a range of needs, from clothing and toys to skills in breastfeeding and managing their own business affairs.
Tsiplakis, who lives in Salisbury, says the grant roughly represents her annual operating budget, so it gives her some time to develop her program.
A graduate of Newburyport High School, Tsiplakis also worked as a teacher at Haverhill’s alternative school and with the Boys & Girls Club. She told Mac Cerullo, sports editor of the Daily News of Newburyport, that she was inspired to begin Stepping Stones after working with a student who was a young mother and wasn’t aware of all of the services available to her.
Tsiplakis' small nonprofit, which was working with a couple dozen moms, really took off following last fall's gas disaster. At one point, she told Cerullo, she and her volunteers were helping more than 300 families forced out of their homes.
Tsiplakis isn’t the only community honoree. The MVP awards recognized 26 throughout New England — including Scott Paganelli, from Georgetown, with Family Services of the Merrimack Valley; Noelle Gregoire of Laps 4 Backs in Haverhill; and James Flatley with One Summit in North Andover. Other honorees received $10,000 donations toward their respective nonprofits.
That the Merrimack Valley has so many community champions is a benefit to all of those who live and work here. Congratulations to Tsiplakis and the others who were honored.
…
CHEERS to dogs who find their way home.
Chloe, a bronze, 45-pound golden-doodle, found her way back to her dog sitter last week after a day or so on the run near the heavily traveled intersection of Interstate 495 and Route 213 in Methuen.
Her owners out of the country on a cruise, Chloe ran off after a minor car accident involving he sitter, Ashlin Koontz, 19. According to police, Chloe, doubtless spooked by the accident, dashed when someone opened a car door at the scene. Zoontz was uninjured but worried as she watched the dog dart in and out of traffic.
Methuen police spent several hours trying to corral Chloe, accord to reporter Breanna Edelstein’s account, and Koontz, who has been sitting for the dog for three years, bounced from one sighting after another as the dog wandered the area. That was a week ago this past Saturday.
Finally, Koontz met up with Chloe in a yard near the highway. It took some coxing, and plenty of treats, but once she recognized Koontz, Chloe reportedly came running.
The happy ending is testament to the power of social media. A nonprofit, Missing Dogs Massachusetts, and the internet helped world spread quickly through Methuen, Dracut and Salem, N.H.
Chloe's safe return was also a relief to her owners, Stephanie and Michael Garguilos, of Danvers, who described the anxiety of being so far away, unable to help look for their dog.
Hat’s off to everyone — volunteers, bystanders and Methuen police — who helped see Chloe make her way to safety.
…
A final CHEERS to another group of Methuen first-responders — EMTs Brian Wolfendale and Luis Nigaglioni — who revived an unconscious 8-year-old a week ago today.
The two were rushing to a 911 call on Concord Street, where the boy reportedly dove into a swimming pool and hit his head, when they were flagged down on Lowell Street by an anxious father who’d apparently put the boy into his car and gone looking for help.
The EMTs found a nearby yard to start CPR, and within about a minute, the boy was coughing up pool water.
“He got that out, had a good breath of air, and he was awake,” Wolfendale reported.
The kicker, according to reporter Edelstein, was that Wolfendale was had just graduated from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy a week earlier.
Clearly his training, fresh in mind, paid off.
Thanks go to Wolfendale and Nigaglioni for their quick thinking in the moment. Best wishes to the boy and his family for a fast recovery.