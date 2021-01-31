CHEERS to the 50th anniversary of the “golf shot heard around the galaxy,” which arrives at the end of this week and once again puts Derry in the spotlight.
The Apollo 14 mission sent its lunar module to the surface of the moon on Feb. 5-6, 1971 — just the third manned spacecraft to do so. Toward the end of a second spacewalk, Commander Alan B. Shepard Jr. swung a six-iron and sent a golf ball for “miles and miles and miles,” he said, perhaps bragging only a little — a stroke the USGA jokingly celebrates on its website as the longest golf shot in history.
An astronaut sending a golf ball sailing through space may seem like a casual event — Shepard is said to have been looking for a way to demonstrate the difference between the Earth’s gravity and the moon’s — but it was actually the result of immense planning.
Watching comedian Bob Hope swing a golf club a year earlier planted a seed in Shepard’s head, according to a U.S. Golf Association history of the event. The astronaut worked with a Houston golf pro to specially craft a club for the purpose with help from NASA technicians. That club is now on display at the USGA museum in Liberty Corner, N.J., by the way.
Then, of course, Shepard practiced. At one point in advance of the mission, he donned his 200-pound space suit and practiced hitting out of a bunker at a local course.
Shepard, who carried the collapsible club tucked inside his spacesuit, found his opportunity near the end of a 4½-hour walk across the lunar surface. He carried a couple of balls and shanked the first into a nearby crater — the granddaddy of all sand traps, one supposes.
Then, on his second try, he lofted a ball that sailed for more than 30 seconds.
Shepard, who grew up in Derry and graduated from Pinkerton Academy in 1940, a decade earlier was the first American in space aboard Freedom 7. Later in his spaceflight career, he was one of only a dozen people to ever walk on the moon’s surface — and the only one of the original Mercury astronauts to do so.
Now, the late astronaut’s hometown (Shepard died in 1998) is remembering his second voyage to space.
At his alma mater, Pinkerton Headmaster Timothy Powers recently hit a golf ball across campus — one of many commemorations that are planned, according to reporter Julie Huss. Of course, Powers’ ball was in the grips of a gravitational force six times as strong as the one that pulled Shepard’s back to the moon. Talk about your handicaps.
“With everything that is going on, having a chance to honor and remember an event that occurred 50 years ago is pretty cool,” Powers told Huss. “There was a day that people never thought we would get to the moon, and Alan Shepard was part of proving that it was possible. … We can learn from the accomplishments of the past to help us succeed in the future.”
In the end, it's a far more significant, enduring lesson than the one imparted by the flight of Shepard’s lunar golf shot.
CHEERS to a snapshot that’s bringing a successful police program some well-deserved recognition.
Lawrence police are the subjects of an award-winning photo in the U.S. Justice Department’s Community Policing in Action contest. Staff writer Jill Harmacinski reports the department recently learned that a photo taken last summer of an officer speaking with a mother and two kids in front of the department's ice cream truck is among a dozen winning entries for the year.
The real honoree is not the photo, of course, but the Police Department’s efforts to connect with people in their neighborhoods by handing out free treats through an open window, beneath the slogan, “To protect and serve ice cream.” Police noted the effort was especially useful during the summer strained by a pandemic.
As for creative ways to build relationships, the police truck is just the tip of the ice cream cone. The department also organizes the Citizens Police Academy for adults, the Junior Police Academy for teens, an open gym for basketball, coffee-with-cop opportunities and old-fashioned foot patrols.
Former Mayor Daniel Rivera boasted to Harmacinski last fall of the department’s hard work to “bridge the gap between police and our community,” which also involves efforts to hire Latino-speaking officers for the force. Back in September, the department was honored by the New England Association of Chiefs of Police for those efforts.
It’s hard to distill all of that into a single image. The one taken last summer may do just that. And the result should be a point of pride for the city and our region.