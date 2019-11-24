CHEERS to six growing families who adopted children as part of an event in Essex County Juvenile Court in Lawrence last Friday.
The children previously in foster care were formally, legally united with their adoptive parents and siblings as part of festive proceedings that included music by the Lawrence High School One Voice Ensemble and nationally recognized children’s musician Steve “Steve Songs” Roslonek, as well as reflections by the kids being adopted.
Hazel Lummus, 7, of Andover, encouraged adoptive parents to take their children to fun places and show their love by preparing “yummy lunches” for them, according to reporter Madeline Hughes' account. Her mother, Kristen, described meeting Hazel as a 4-month-old baby being fostered by her own mother and knowing at the time “she was supposed to be my child.”
Hazel was one of the children whose adoptions were made official Friday.
The local event was held in connection with National Adoption Day, a nationwide movement celebrated the Saturday before every Thanksgiving. The nearly 20-year-old event was inspired by a juvenile court judge in Los Angeles who, seeing the backlog of adoptions in his court, enlisted court personnel to volunteer a Saturday to finalize some of the cases.
The one-day event has since spread to 400 cities. Last year it saw some 4,000 adoptions sealed on that day alone.
In Massachusetts on Friday, some 140 children were adopted out of foster care in connection with the event. To be sure, in every case, families have spent months and years preparing for this moment.
But finishing off the paperwork to bind these parents together with their children is an important step.
“Each child thrives when they have a permanent family to call home, and that can look different for each individual child,” Bridget Chiaruttini, associate director of the the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange, told WBZ television. “But the key, important fact is that it’s a family that will stick with them through thick and thin, and be there no matter what.”
Every child deserves as much. Congratulations to those who’ve found their permanent homes.
JEERS to making people wait.
About 50 parents turned up at the Andover School Committee meeting last Thursday night to voice their opinions — mostly displeasure — at the thought of changing the school day schedule.
Among the ideas under study is starting the town’s elementary school day earlier, giving rest-needy teenagers more time in the morning to sleep. Bus schedules at the elementary level are tied to those of the high school, so the schedule of one must be coordinated with the other.
The proposed change reflects growing research into teens’ sleep habits and the consequences of forcing them to rise early. But it's not exactly warmly received by parents of younger kids, who are reasonably worried about their elementary-age students standing at bus stops in the dark for much of the year.
The School Committee on Thursday heard a presentation about Andover’s schedule and its options, moving it up in the evening’s agenda to accommodate a consultant’s schedule. But, instead of hearing out the public's commentary at that point — which had clearly attracted most of the people in the room to the meeting — the School Committee waited until later in the evening, at the predetermined spot on the agenda, to hear the parents' feedback.
For the parents, the difference meant a wait of a couple of hours.
It’s not uncommon for a public boards or commissions to shuffle an agenda to accommodate a crowd, especially when a single presentation or discussion turns what’s usually a lightly attended meeting into a jam-packed room. The School Committee didn't do that, however. And it clearly wasn’t fixated on its agenda on Thursday, either, in light of its willingness to accommodate the consultant.
Perhaps the committee members, who’ve been working on this issue for some time, weren’t interested in deferring to parents who’ve come to this topic only recently. If that was the reason, the people deserve better from their School Committee.
Either way, parents shouldn't have been made to wait. One later complained about rude treatment by the committee.
It seems she was right.