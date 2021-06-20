CHEERS to proud Rangers and a sign that says a lot.
We speak of the new electronic message board in front of Methuen High School, whose messages, as staff writer Bill Kirk reports, are far more significant than mere words appearing in lights.
The $20,000 sign is the work of the Methuen Athletic Improvement Committee, the successor group to the Methuen High School Boosters, which is responsible for a number of improvements around the school campus.
In addition to the sign, the group bought new cheerleading mats, lacrosse helmets and field house lights. The latter have changed the experience of high school wrestling meets and basketball games, which are now lit with LED “smart lights” that enhance the players’ view of one another and the spectators’ view of the competition.
The organization also put a $50,000 sound system in Nicholson Stadium, where it’s also paid to install an ice machine.
Founded six years ago by City Councilor Steve Saba and others, the group primarily raises money from its annual Dennis Bistany Golf Tournament.
“In that time, they’ve contributed to every sport we offer — uniforms, equipment, cameras to stream all our events,” Methuen Athletic Director Matt Curran told Kirk.
Athletes in every program are wearing new uniforms, he added, because of the committee and its work.
The new welcome sign to Methuen High School, and all of the other “new” touches throughout its athletic programs, should be points of community pride. They well reflect the dedication of people who care about their city and its student athletes, and ensuring those athletes compete with top-notch equipment in the best of conditions.
The community owes the committee its appreciation, and everyone should be able to bask in the pride surrounding Methuen athletics.
Go Rangers.
JEERS to unreliable water pipes that sorely need to be replaced, and the danger they pose when a fire occurs.
A case in point — the three-alarm fire at the Shawsheen Court apartments in south Lawrence on June 10, which burned through eight units and caused an estimated $3 million in damage by the time it was extinguished. Fire Chief Brian Moriarty noted the efforts of firefighters were severely hindered by the antique conditions of water pipes feeding area hydrants. Those pipes are 106 years old.
As a result of the old water works, 13 of 18 area fire hydrants are deemed “marginally adequate” in terms of firefighting standards, staff writer Allison Corneau reports. Just three have either “very good” water flow or a water supply considered adequate for a residential area.
The result of the area’s low water pressure was a fire hose spaghetti in the neighborhood when water was desperately needed, with firefighting lines stretched up to a quarter mile away to reach hydrants with adequate pressure.
Bad pressure is not a new or unknown problem in the neighborhood. City Councilor Mark Laplante notes the city’s water pipes are on a replacement plan. As it stands, nearly 70% of the 153 miles of water lines beneath the streets of Lawrence are scheduled to be replaced. Laplante tells Corneau the city “is playing catch-up.”
“We have to correct this problem as soon as possible to give the neighbors peace of mind,” he said.
Of course, that’s of little comfort to 17 residents of Shawsheen Court who lost many of their belongings and their homes in the June 10 fire, which luckily involved no injuries. The cause of the fire, Corneau reports, is still undetermined.
Suffice it to say, the city should reassess the progress of its water line work — and do so quickly — before it’s confronted with another loss.
This fire was a clarion call. The next one could be far worse.