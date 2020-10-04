CHEERS to a local official taking matters into his own hands. As Merrimack Valley communities look to disperse large gatherings of people, particularly of the maskless variety, to prevent the spread of COVID-19, at least one mayor is apparently joining the effort himself.
Methuen Mayor Neil Perry drives his city at night in search of people who aren’t social distancing or wearing masks, or who are gathered in large groups, he told a reporter.
Perry said he stumbled across a pickup basketball game at the courts behind the Timony School on a recent evening. He stopped to chastise 30 or so people for not wearing masks.
“Large gatherings are on the rise,” he said. “I know people are getting tired of it but they’ve got to buckle down.”
The need for such reminders — from a patrolling mayor, a patrolling officer or any other source — was underscored by the state’s latest report on community level transmission of COVID-19.
The map updated Wednesday showed most of the Merrimack Valley coded “red,” with more than eight daily cases per 100,000 residents, adjusted for population. The designation applied to Lawrence, Haverhill, Methuen, North Andover and Middleton, as well as Lowell and Dracut.
The bright red blot over the Valley has prompted dramatic action. In Lawrence, which was already coded red, people violating the local mask ordinance could face $300 fines. Health agents have been going door to door with hope of educating people.
At a press conference last week, Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera noted that communities not shaded red shouldn’t let down their guards, either, because people travel across borders for work.
“Just because you’re an unshaded color, or because you’re green or you’re yellow, be careful because people will rush to you,” he said.
Certainly, the examples of people like Rivera, Perry, Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini and others are important in overcoming the spread of COVID-19. Just as important are the examples set by parents, bosses, teachers, ministers, business owners, police officers and others whose actions in keeping a safe distance, wearing masks and not attending large gatherings not only help prevent the spread of COVID-19 but set an example for others to follow.