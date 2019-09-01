JEERS to making kids “put on sneakers” to hike to and from school.
That’s just what Accalia Abreu, a sophomore at Haverhill High School, says she was advised to do when she complained about an abrupt change in the district’s busing policies that forced her to walk about a mile and a half from her home on Pilling Street.
Last year Abreu and students living a mile and a half or more from the high school could ride the bus. As of last week, the policy was changed so that students must live two miles or more from school in order to use the service. Figuring that most young people walk at a pace of about 3 mph, students at the far reaches of that territory could spend 40 minutes or so hiking to school every day — and another 40 minutes on their way home.
High school students are not most people, of course. As noted by one parent who also spoke at last week’s School Committee meeting, kids lug heavy backpacks. His son’s reportedly weighs 40 pounds. And they’ll have to do that in the winter, too.
It was just one of the changes to the policy since the school buses were recently taken over by North Reading Transportation. Parents of younger children complained that bus routes that were in place for years were changed at the last minute, leading to confusion and delays.
John McCarthy, the bus company’s owner, explained that he’d used a software designed to prevent overcrowding on buses, which was a problem on several routes. “I apologize for my errors,” he said.
An apology also came from Superintendent Margaret Marotta, who called the disarray of the first days of school “unacceptable” and acknowledged the need to do better.
McCarthy, for one, said he'd be willing to add buses to at least get the high school students to school if the city would do its part. Here’s hoping that it will and that the confusion that led buses to run 10 minutes to a half-hour late last week will be resolved by school’s second week.
Otherwise maybe Marotta and others in the School Department should see their way to driving Abreu and other students like her a ride to class.
...
CHEERS to a new era.
History was made in North Andover at 3 p.m. Saturday when Merrimack College’s football team played in its first-ever Division I game, against Virginia University of Lynchburg.
Talk about good omens. This new era in Merrimack athletics started off with a lopsided win. The Warriors beat the Dragons, 45-14.
Merrimack jumped to an early lead off sophomore Jamari Venter’s 10-yard touchdown run. While Lynchburg answered with a touchdown of its own a few minutes later, a Merrimack field goal staked the Warriors to a first-quarter lead they wouldn’t give up for the rest of the game.
The atmosphere on campus was festive. The college reported that its still new facility, Duane Stadium, having just opened last year, saw its second-largest crowd ever. Attendance was reportedly 4,047.
Marketing campaigns aside, for the record, this isn’t Merrimack’s first foray into top-tier athletics. Its men’s hockey team has played in Division I for 35 years, and its DI women’s hockey team will soon begin its fifth DI season.
But this year marks the first time all of the college’s athletic teams will play at that level.
Saturday’s win was a warm-up. Lynchburg is a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association. Merrimack’s first football game against an NCAA Division I opponent comes next Saturday when the Warriors travel to Central Connecticut.
And speaking of the benefits of playing in a DI conference — both Merrimack and Central Connecticut are members of the Northeast Conference — next weekend's game is scheduled to be televised on ESPN3.
Good luck to Merrimack next Saturday evening, and every Saturday thereafter, as it moves into the limelight of college sports. Go Warriors.