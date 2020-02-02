JEERS to secret investigations conducted by public bodies, or more to the point, elected officials acting on behalf of public bodies.
We refer to a recent investigation within School Administrative Unit 55, which includes the Timberlane and Hampstead school districts. The probe into allegations of a hostile work environment was ordered by Kim Farah, chairwoman of the SAU 55 School Board, and carried out by Naomi Butterfield of Mitchell Municipal Group.
Shawn O’Neil, who serves on the Timberlane School Board with Farah, said she made the decision to investigate after an employee submitted a resignation letter in September. Farah did not consult the board before ordering the investigation.
But, O’Neil told reporter Erin Nolan that he would not characterize her unilateral decision to investigate as unilateral. An attorney recommended the probe be done, he said, and a number of people were consulted. A number of people were consulted, but apparently not the board as a whole.
And now that the investigation is finished, other board members have not seen the report. Nor has it been released to the media, even in redacted form, despite a request by this newspaper. We only have Farah’s assurance from a Dec. 4 meeting of the SAU 55 board that the complaint was not substantiated. There is no hostile work environment, according to her.
The problems with this scenario are multilayered. Let’s just point to one of the biggest. On the question of whether members of the SAU board created or contributed to a hostile work environment, the investigation’s findings are of overwhelming public interest. They pertain to the actions of elected leaders. The report should be released.
“The document does not appear to be a personnel record, and the public has a right to know what is in it,” Gilles Bissonnette, legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union in New Hampshire, told reporter Nolan.
In a letter asking for access to the report, Karen Yasenka, vice chairwoman of the Hampstead School Board, noted the conduct of elected officials is not cloaked by the state’s Right to Know Law, “and the presence of employee names in the report can easily be redacted.”
It’s troublesome, to say the least, that Farah would act on her own to commission an investigation of SAU employees. More troublesome is the fact that more members of these boards haven’t spoken up publicly to challenge her behavior. Most galling is the fact that results of this investigation — which cost $28,600 in taxpayer funds — are hidden not just from the citizens but from the people elected to represent them.
Perhaps, there’s no hostile work environment in SAU 55. Let’s hope that’s true. But there is certainly a shroud of secrecy that only invites public skepticism and distrust.
JEERS to throwing out usable furniture — so usable that people are plucking it from the dumpster near the Haverhill School Department’s maintenance shed across from Holy Family Hospital.
So says new School Committee member Toni Sapienza Donais, who relayed at a recent meeting reports that people are taking oak tables, desks and other items tossed into the dumpster, presumably to use or sell.
A former school administrator, Sapienza Donais, described the process of declaring surplus, designed so that usable items would not be discarded. She investigated the dumpster story herself, according to reporter Mike LaBella’s account of the meeting, discovering it was “full when I drove by.” And she wondered why the process isn't being followed.
Given the nature of secondhand and thirdhand accounts, it’s hard to know for sure what was being tossed into the dumpster that was later reclaimed by “dumpster divers.” School administrators were said to be looking into the matter. At a minimum, it seems a rummage sale may be in order.
Good on Sapienza Donais for spotting this potential waste — or opportunity, depending on how one looks at it — and following up.