CHEERS to leadership in dark times in Methuen’s schools.
The pandemic has sunk municipal budgets everywhere into pits of uncertainty, if not outright red ink. And it seems little help may be forthcoming from the state.
Sales taxes, hotel and motel taxes, property taxes — all of the categories that fuel schools and local government are down, forcing hard choices about what to cut and what to keep. “Local revenues are dropping like a stone, and there’s no end in sight,” Geoff Beckwith, executive director of the Massachusetts Municipal Association, told Statehouse reporter Christian M. Wade last month. “This is money that cities and towns count on to balance their budgets.”
In Methuen, the financial condition caused by the viral one translates into a $7 million shortfall for the city for the coming year, more than $3 million of which is being borne by the schools. Enter the School Department unions.
All but one of seven bargaining groups representing some 750 employees voted to accept a one-year wage freeze for the financial year that starts July 1, Superintendent Brandi Kwong told staff writer Bill Kirk.
The Methuen Education Association, which represents the teachers, went first. Five other locals (representing nurses, cafeteria workers, custodians, administrators and secretaries) joined the cause. Only program assistants — such as teachers assigned to work individually with special education students — voted against the freeze.
Forgoing a pay increase is not an easy choice. That’s why it’s especially remarkable to see so many individual decisions add up to a collective one.
The teachers’ vote was near unanimous, Kirk reported. The six participating unions represent 83% of school employees.
This won’t completely solve the budget problems, to be sure. But it's a significant step, meaning about $1.5 million in savings to the School Department budget. Another $2 million in cuts has come from attrition — not filling open positions — and the savings associated with empty schools and classrooms. Substitute teachers aren't hired, school buses aren't rolling, less electricity is used.
The decision by the school unions represents an act of leadership — one that Methuen leaders hope will inspire other bargaining units in the city. At the very least, it should inspire residents of Methuen to see so many municipal employees working to solve this difficult problem together.