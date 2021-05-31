JEERS to a town’s heavy hand with the pen it uses to redact public reports. While too many local officials succumb to the urge to screen portions of public documents, if not withhold them entirely, the latest example of secrecy run amok comes from Andover.
On Friday, the town released a 140-page private investigator’s report on a complaint lodged against former Youth Services Director Bill Fahey. The investigation, which cost the town $13,425, according to staff writer Madeline Hughes’ reporting, prompted Fahey’s firing after 27 years on the job.
Of those 140 pages, however, the town released just a 34-page employee handbook and two-page employee contract. The rest was obscured behind thick black lines cloaking details of the complaint, itself, and the investigator’s findings. Even the punctuation was obscured.
To this, Town Manager Andrew Flanagan has added little explanation. Instead, he issued a statement after Fahey’s firing on May 10 that said, in part, “If we agree that our collectively held values prioritize safety, education, wellness and respect, I have little doubt that the decision that has been made is the right one.”
Fahey has said in a social media post that he saw the report but signed a nondisclosure agreement that binds him from discussing it. “I still don’t know why I was fired,” he added.
The bottom line is that an enormously popular town figure, who was out front in efforts to stem opioid use and suicide among teenagers and who engenders deep reservoirs of loyalty and sympathy, has been cut loose and no one knows for sure why.
In the meantime, Andover reacts with its usual signs of resistance — copious letters to the editor and “Save Bill” yard signs that sprout like mushrooms after the rain.
As reason for black-lining the public copy of the report, Town Clerk Austin Simko points to broad exemptions to the state’s Public Records Law relating to personnel matters and personal privacy.
However, that law explicitly weighs each of those interests against the public’s right to know, particularly when it comes to whether public servants like Fahey are fulfilling their duties efficiently and in a law-abiding manner. Redacting an entire report suggests there’s very little balancing going on.
Somehow, residents of Andover, and especially the teens served by Fahey for more than a generation and their families, deserve some characterization of a complaint that was made to police and then passed to the district attorney’s office which, according to a spokesperson, investigated and “determined that the allegations did not rise to the level of criminal conduct.”
A broad spectrum covers the behavior between criminal conduct and the kinds of things that can get someone fired from a job. Town leaders owe everyone an explanation of where on that spectrum, they believe, Fahey fell.
CHEERS to slipping out of the red and into the yellow as Lawrence finally did last week when it was among the last few communities in Massachusetts designated as a “hot spot” for COVID-19 transmission.
The change came just in time. Over the Memorial Day weekend, the state was lifting a mask mandate and other restrictions meant to limit spread of the virus.
“We continue to encourage social distancing and mask-wearing, especially when you cannot social distance,” Mayor Kendrys Vasquez told reporter Allison Corneau. The city’s only COVID-19 specific regulation, in the meantime, requires bars, nightclubs and restaurants to keep a visitor log for contract tracing purposes.
Vasquez encourages more people to get vaccinated. As of last week, some 55% of the city’s population ages 12 and over had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
“The city has continually done everything we can to make sure we get people vaccinated,” the mayor said, “… but we’re going to continue to have vaccination efforts out in full force throughout the city.”
Here’s looking forward to COVID-19 rates that continue to fall — as rates of vaccination continue to rise — in Lawrence and throughout the Merrimack Valley.