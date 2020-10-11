JEERS to the vagaries of geography as it relates to the state’s color-coded COVID-19 map.
A large portion of the Merrimack Valley tipped into the “red” on a state map tracking COVID-19 transmission rates two weeks ago. In North Andover, an outbreak of COVID-19 at Merrimack College was the biggest factor — so big, in fact, that the town would’ve still been coded “green” or “yellow” without it.
This despite the fact the college’s COVID-19 outbreak, strictly speaking, was mostly in Andover.
The Merrimack College campus straddles the towns, and at least 43 of its 110 positive tests for COVID-19 since reopening in mid-August were traced to an outbreak in Monican Centre. The dormitory is geographically located in Andover.
All of the college’s cases get chalked up to North Andover, however, because that’s where Merrimack's mailing address is.
The distinction matters because whether a community is considered red, yellow, green or nothing at all dictates its position on the state’s reopening timeline. Outdoor performance venues, museums and libraries are allowed to open to 50% capacity, for example, except in red communities.
“We have the red designation because in another community there was a spike, but unfortunately the address it was written on, the college address, is North Andover,” Selectwoman Rosemary Smedile told reporter Genevieve DiNatale. “It’s just really troubling. There’s just such an unfairness to this process, for a community that was low in the green that has jumped up to red, and it’s not even on our land.”
North Andover’s selectmen are asking the state to reconsider the designation, though that hasn’t happened yet. Presumably, changing the North Andover designation would mean reclassifying some of the college’s COVID-19 cases to neighboring Andover, which is now shaded yellow and could tip into the red.
Be that as it may, North Andover's selectmen are right: The color-coded map is unfair. And, if it’s truly meant to show where COVID-19 transmission rates are highest, in this case it's inaccurate.
Granted, assigning COVID-19 cases at the college to one town or another may come down to hair-splitting distinctions, decided by where on campus someone sleeps and is quarantined. But, as far as the Monican Centre outbreak is concerned, that isn’t the case. Those cases happened in Andover.
CHEERS to "pink policing" and an act of support for Haverhill residents battling breast cancer.
The city’s back-and-white police cruisers appear pink these days, beneath a swarm of magnetic ribbons purchased through MishStrong.org. The charity is a scholarship fund for local children founded in memory of Michelle Benedetti, who died last year from breast cancer. Benedetti was the wife of Haverhill Detective Joseph Benedetti.
Officer Dan Trocki had the inspiration for the pink ribbon campaign to raise money for the fund, which gives scholarship money to graduating seniors whose interests align with Michelle Benedetti’s. One is given to a senior interested in social work, another to a runner, and the others to students who’ve been affected by cancer or the state’s foster care system. Michelle Benedetti worked for the state Department of Children and Families.
“Every ribbon has a story, and we want them to know we’re behind them fighting,” Trocki told reporter Allison Corneau. Those involved in MishStrong.org, meanwhile, say they’re touched by the visible sign of support.
“The thought of seeing the cruisers going around, and knowing that the Haverhill Police Department thought of us, is unbelievable,” Michelle’s brother, Frank DeLuca, told Corneau.
Breast cancer is a dreadful disease that profoundly affects those who face it, as well as their families and friends. Residents of Haverhill engaged in that battle now have the reassurance that their Police Department — and certainly their entire city — has their backs.