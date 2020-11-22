CHEERS to a police officer who not only breaks barriers but serves as a role model, particularly for the young girls who look up to her and may someday be inspired to follow in her tracks.
Staff writer Jill Harmacinski recently told the story of Lawrence police Officer Ariskelda “Eddey” Southworth, whose grandmother looked upon her at an early age and saw not only uncommon height but enormous potential.
How right Maria Beauchamp turned out to be about her granddaughter.
Since joining the department 19 years ago, Southworth has notched one achievement after another. She was the first Latina named to the department’s community policing unit. She was certified by the Federal Aviation Administration to operate the department’s three drones. And, only recently, she became the first woman to join the department’s motorcycle unit — an assignment that comes only once someone proves they have the strength to pick up a bike that’s toppled to the ground.
The ranks of women in the Lawrence department have grown since Southworth began her career there. As Harmacinski notes, she was one of five women in the department when she joined 19 years ago. Now 18 women serve as officers.
Southworth isn’t the only barrier breaker among the Lawrence police, to be sure. But her successes and those of her female colleagues are a positive sign to the community. They demonstrate both a department committed to reflecting the city it serves, as police Chief Roy Vasque points out to Harmacinski, as well as the power of strong, determined women to achieve their goals.
The city indeed should be proud.
CHEERS to some pandemic inspired remodeling. For Lazarus House Ministries, however, recent work wasn’t so much a matter of aesthetics or fixing things up as it was refitting its emergency shelter to the realities of COVID-19.
The pandemic shut down the shelter the organization runs on Holly Street in Lawrence, which previously opened to families as well as individuals needing a place to stay. The rules of social distancing and sometimes isolation made the logistics difficult, if not impossible, in a house where people ate meals in a common dining room and relaxed in a common living room.
Lazarus House has since reorganized and refitted the house into five separate family suites. Not only do families get bedrooms, as they did previously, each has a lounge area with comfortable chairs and workspaces for students. The suites also have dedicated bathrooms.
“The goal here is comfort because during this time, being isolated is stressful,” Almarie Silverman, director of advocacy for Lazarus House, told reporter Allison Corneau. “You can’t just be in a bedroom 24/7, so we want to create spaces families want to be in.”
The remodeled house, with space for five families of up to five people each, limits occupancy at a shelter that once operated under the philosophy of using every inch of available space. It has since adapted to the reality that “you can only fit so many people in here,” as Silverman says.
The pandemic has changed much about the organization, which serves people on a variety of fronts. Lazarus House's enormous food operation has adjusted: A soup kitchen that served more than 225 people hot meals each day now distributes breakfasts and lunches “to go,” and a food pantry where more than 1,000 families shopped the aisles each week now gives out pre-bagged groceries. The group was also forced to close its thrift stores, though it’s working to reopen the one at 229 S. Union St.
In addition, Lazarus House Ministries operates Capernaum Place, which provides 20 units of transitional apartments for families and individuals.
Even as Lazarus House has been forced to remake itself, its work remains an important benefit to the community and the many people who’ve found food, shelter, work and a path to stability — along with both dignity and respect — thanks to its tireless efforts.