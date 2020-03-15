CHEERS to people whose jobs could be putting them in direct contact with the coronavirus, like it or not, whether they know it or not.
As reporter Bill Kirk chronicled in the Sunday Eagle-Tribune, concern over the spreading coronavirus and the disease it causes have not stopped police, firefighters and paramedics from answer calls for help, though it has changed the way they respond.
Operators at the other end of your 911 call now will ask questions about your health and whether you’ve been exposed to the virus. In cases of illness, first responders will wear added layers of protection.
In cases where police reports may be taken over the telephone, or submitted online, they’ll do that. Or, perhaps officers will visit your home but not actually enter, if there’s no reason to come inside.
“Effective immediately, when feasible, we are limiting face to face interactions with the public,” Pelham police Chief Joseph Roark said in a statement. He noted the department’s top goal of protecting the health and well-being of the public — as well as that of the town’s first responders.
It’s another of those shocking examples of just how bad things have gotten. People who always seem willing to make themselves available to the public — first responders — are now taking steps to limit their social interactions and keep their distance.
The rest of us are practicing social distancing (or should be). Police and firefighters must keep their distance too.
Their circumstance is also a reminder of those among us who always get called into the office, regardless of weather, or in this case, public health emergency. They just have to take more precautions.
“We are using an increased level of precaution and changing how we are responding," Andover fire Chief Michael Mansfield told Kirk last week.
The chief acknowledged that everyone’s concerned about the situation, and the department keeps firefighters apprised of everything that’s happening.
“There are unknowns with this. But we are in the business of dealing with unknowns,” he said. “All we can do is provide them with all the tools they need to protect themselves in the event something happens. Their safety is paramount.”
May they all stay safe — and healthy — during this emergency.
...
JEERS to voting machines that apparently weren’t ready to handle the coronavirus, or more precisely, the precautions taken by voters to protect themselves from the virus.
During local elections in New Hampshire last week, more than one community reported problems with soggy ballots jamming vote-counting machines. The reason the ballots were soggy, of course, was the application of hand sanitizer to voters’ hands and disinfecting wipes to voting booths.
“The disinfectant is weakening the paper structure,” Atkinson Town Clerk Julianna Hale told reporter Erin Nolan. “That’s what I’m seeing anyway.”
She wasn’t the only one. Election officials in Salem, Windham and Hampstead reported similar issues, although to a lesser extent.
If there was a silver lining last week, it was that the vendor operating the ballot machines, from LHS Associates in Andover, was ready to help. A technician visited the Atkinson polls twice to fix the jammed-up machines.
Salem Clerk Susan Wall said two ballot-counting machines had to be swapped out in her town because of paper jams. Despite the issues, she noted, everyone’s vote was properly submitted and counted.
It’s no surprise that voters want to protect themselves, and that’s not going to change. The world doubtlessly will be more germ conscious once the coronavirus outbreak is behind us.
But it probably warrants a whole new layer of education for the average voter: Consider sanitizing your hands on the way out of the voting precinct. And, if you must do so beforehand, give them a chance to dry before handling your ballot.
As Hale told a reporter, “People are freaking out about it, but you can’t put in a moist ballot.”