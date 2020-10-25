CHEERS to a Merrimack Valley legislator showing passion for youth programs by putting one foot in front of the other — for 159 miles.
Sen. Diana DiZoglio may not have much of a run for reelection; she is uncontested on next week’s ballot in a bid to keep her seat representing the 1st Essex District. That doesn’t mean she’s sitting on the sidelines this fall, however.
DiZoglio has spent the better part of 10 days covering the distance from Williamstown, at the New York border, to the seashore in Salisbury, to raise awareness and money for youth initiatives in her hometown of Methuen and for youth programs more generally.
DiZoglio, who says she saw many friends and peers struggle without adequate activities, social networks or adult mentors when she was growing up, has worked for several years to create and support programs for teens and young adults in Methuen.
Those efforts are now focused on creating a youth and community center by repurposing the old Pleasant Valley School, now used by the School Department for storage. The project has $200,000 in grant funding, and the Legislature has approved an additional $1 million in a bond bill. DiZoglio looks to add $159,000 more in capital funds — $1,000 for every mile of distance she’s covered on foot from corner to corner of Massachusetts. As of noon yesterday, online contributions totaled more than $101,000.
DiZoglio is not the first person to use the long walk as a tool to raise awareness of a political or social cause. Most memorably, New Hampshire’s Doris “Granny D” Haddock, at age 88, set out from the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, on Jan. 1, 1999, for a 14-month, cross-country walk to Washington, D.C., to highlight the need for campaign finance reform.
DiZoglio, herself, has used physical activity as a form of publicity and influence. In summer 2019, she and other local leaders took a 117-mile kayaking journey down the Merrimack River to bring awareness to the sewage overflows polluting the region’s most treasured natural resource.
Her latest effort is a more personal one.
Methuen is the rare community without a youth center, according to the explanation of her journey posted at inspirationalones.org, where people can make contributions. And the need for programs that reach young adults and teens is heightened by the challenges of COVID-19.
So, props to the senator for pouring her energy and sweat into such a worthwhile project for the youths of Methuen, and for showing leadership every step of the way.
JEERS to the hazards facing school administrators during this pandemic.
John Mele, assistant principal at Consentino Middle School in Haverhill, visited a student’s home last Tuesday with a student support coordinator. According to Superintendent Margaret Marotta, the student was not participating in remote classes, and the school staff was there to follow up.
At some point, someone among the adults and children in the home became agitated and assaulted Mele, the superintendent said. “The staff member utilized safety training to protect himself and quickly moved out of the way but did sustain a wound,” she told reporter Mike LaBella.
Mele’s injury was reportedly minor. Police were called but would not comment about the incident or their investigation. Marotta did not release the student’s name.
Without specifics, one is left to imagine the interaction between the school personnel and the people inside the home that led to violence.
A pandemic and its forced mode of at-home learning, whether on a part-time or full-time basis, create inordinate stress on students and families. The situation is especially trying for parents without the time or resources to serve as teacher and tech support, let alone the regular challenges of feeding, cleaning, clothing and supporting a child.
But no situation imaginable calls for the assault of a school administrator paying a house call to check on the well-being of a child. Mele should win praise for such attention. Instead, he was wounded.
It would be so easy for students at the margins to slip into the shadows during this pandemic, their education dropped like a lost network connection.
People like Mele deserve thanks for ensuring that does not happen.