CHEERS to a victory for government transparency, even if we don’t know yet how it will be applied.
The New Hampshire Supreme Court recently overturned a 27-year-old precedent allowing police and local governments to broadly interpret the kind of documents that could be concealed from public view because they pertain to “internal personnel practices.”
Judges asked to review those decisions now must weigh a worker’s privacy against the public’s right to know, beginning with the controversial, 2-year-old audit of the Salem Police Department.
The exception to the state’s Right to Know Law had been a standby for government agencies wanting to divert scrutiny of sensitive topics such as police misconduct or how school districts handle allegations of abuse, said Gilles Bissonnette, legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire. In a statement, he said the court “restored the promises of transparency and accountability” held in the open records law and the state constitution.
The ACLU pressed the issue of the Salem police audit, first released back in November 2018, on behalf of the Union Leader. The private investigation, which cost the town $77,000, led to the retirement of longtime police Chief Paul Donovan and launched separate investigations by the state attorney general into three high-ranking officers.
The town made its audit public the day after Thanksgiving 2018 but concealed much of the findings, which scrutinized everything from the culture of the department to police operations. A Superior Court judge later reviewed the redacted portions line by line, overturning some of the town’s decisions. In one instance, Judge Andrew Schulman pointed out, the town apparently blotted out a reference to a police supervisor who suggested the use of force is sometimes OK, “contrary to both civil and criminal law.”
The ACLU argued then that slicing out key portions of the audit — which in one other case changed the meaning of a sentence — undermined its “very purpose … namely, to foster public confidence in the town’s police and to promote government accountability.”
Now, the Supreme Court has ruled, in Salem's case and a separate case out of Portsmouth, that Schulman must turn back to the document. While it remains to be seen what more could be brought out into public view, the court's ruling is a victory for open government and the citizens of New Hampshire.