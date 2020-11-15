CHEERS to the sweet victory carved out of a strange high school sports season.
It was a fall like no other in New Hampshire, where most high school teams managed to practice and play in spite of precautions taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Positive coronavirus tests led teams to forfeit games, even in state tournaments. In at least one instance, a boys soccer team bowed out of its tournament because other teams were not following the same protocols for wearing masks and social distancing.
That context of scholastic sports turned upside down makes the Pelham Pythons’ championship all the sweeter. Despite long shadows cast by the coronavirus, the Pythons put together a perfect 8-0 record, capped by a decisive 40-0 win in the Division 3 state championship against Stevens on Saturday.
The kind of numbers put up by Pelham this year come only through effort. Throughout the year, the Pythons outscored their opponents 256-23, assistant sports editor Dave Dyer reports. In Saturday’s championship, Pelham had the game well in hand early in the third quarter when they sent in their reserves.
Stevens coach Paul Silva offered perhaps the best assessment any team could hope for when he told Dyer succinctly of his opponent, “That is one good football team. They have size and speed, and their execution on both sides of the ball is something to behold.”
Doubtless, the Pythons will behold this season, and this championship, for a long time to come. They should be proud not only of their athletic accomplishments but of the mental strength needed to do it under the duress of a pandemic.
Congratulations to coach Tom Babaian and his Pythons — and particularly the seniors — on their hard work and a well-deserved title.
CHEERS to helping other people at all times, as the Scout Oath says, even in the midst of a pandemic.
The age of COVID-19 makes life especially difficult for food pantries, which are seeing more demand because of surging numbers of people left unemployed and underemployed. At the same time, food pantries face the strains of all nonprofits challenged to maintain their funding and fundraising, as well as their connection to volunteers.
Take Andover Troop 73’s fall food drive, for example. Like most other Scouts, the ones who meet at South Church gather donations as part of the annual Scouting for Food program organized by the Boy Scouts of America. And, like other Scouts, those in Andover have had to shift up their approach.
Rules meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19 stopped the Troop 73 Scouts from seeking donations outside of Stop & Shop, as they normally would. These days, they’ve been trudging out into their neighborhoods, cheerfully enough, and going from door to socially distanced door to ask for support for Neighbors in Need, which helps feed the needy in Lawrence.
Persistent and resourceful may not be among the dozen points of the Scout Law, but the South Church Scouts, who’ve been holding their meetings via Zoom these days, are every bit as much those things as they are trustworthy, loyal, friendly and kind.
Working alongside Cub Scouts and Troop 76, out of Ballardvale United Church, they managed to collect and donate 361 pounds of food.
“We know that the food banks are having trouble keeping up. They get a lot of help at the holidays but not necessarily at other times,” said Troop 73 Scoutmaster Chris Dunn, who has been collecting donations for Neighbors in Need with a bucket on his porch since April.
Says Dunn, “We are searching for ways to have fun and give back in these unprecedented times.”
The community should be thankful for the determined work of the Scouts — and their Scoutmasters — to support an important local charity. CHEERS also goes to all of those who opened their doors, and their own pantries, to help the Scouts fulfill their important food mission.