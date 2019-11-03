JEERS to the slow leak of important information in Lawrence.
In this case, it was a serious accident involving police Chief Roy Vasque, who totaled his city-issued 2018 Chevy Tahoe while driving on Main Street through Reading at 11:23 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28. Details of the single-car crash — including the fact it had occurred in the first place — didn’t emerge until nearly a month later, and that was only because a former cop and sometime political candidate, William Green, was posting about it on social media.
The public weren’t the only ones in the dark. A survey of city councilors by reporter Bill Kirk found many of them didn’t know either, until they read about it in The Eagle-Tribune. Of course, most were more concerned about the police chief’s well being than they fact they hadn’t heard about his accident in a more timely way.
The chief was off-duty when the wreck happened. He told Reading police that a coyote or dog darted in front of his car, causing him to swerve and hit a utility pole. The speed limit on that stretch of four-lane roadway — it’s also state Route 28 — is 40 mph.
The accident brought a full complement of first-responders, according to the Reading police log — a police patrolman, sergeant, fire engine, ladder truck and an ambulance. The municipal light department, which owns the utility pole, also showed up.
And, according to Mayor Daniel Rivera, Vasque promptly called to tell him what happened, but that’s where it ended. Rivera acknowledged he should have told the City Council president, though he noted all of this was happening shortly after the major gas leak that forced the evacuation of a portion of south Lawrence.
There’s no reason at this point to believe there was anything untoward about the police chief banging up his car. No one else was involved. No chargers were filed — he didn’t even get a ticket. Fortunately Vasque emerged unscathed.
Then again, nothing raises eyebrows, and suspicions. like not telling anyone. It’s something the city should’ve done a lot sooner.
...
CHEERS to happy, and productive, accidents.
Such was the case when Stuart McNeil, retired from the ad business, and John Tierney, a former race car driver and union agent, started bringing food nearing the end of its shelf life from the Stop & Shop in North Andover to the community coffee in Andover on Saturdays. The grocery runs benefited veterans, senior citizens and other people who simply needed a hand.
The store’s manager, Dom Mondi, also played a key part, according to reporter Paul Tennant’s recent account. He was the one who pointed out food that was still good, even though it had been taken off the shelves, and might be useful to someone.
Over time — McNeil and Tierney have been doing this for about 10 years now — the number of grocery stores involved in their donation has expanded to include three Stop & Shop locations, including those in Andover and North Reading. Their distribution network has grown, as well, and now involves nearly 20 organizations that help pass the food along to their clients.
Tierney and McNeil say they’re helping some 24,000 Merrimack Valley residents by delivering nonperishable items, such as crackers, cookies, soups and pasta. The beneficiaries of their work would doubtless face some tough decisions about what and whether to eat — if they didn't just go hungry — were it not for their efforts.
McNeil and Tierney call their partnership the “Accidental Food Bank” in a nod to the serendipity behind the operation.
Even though it wasn't planned, their food distribution does a world of good. And their example — a couple of guys who saw a need, responded to it and have stuck with it — should serve as inspiration to others.