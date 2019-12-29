CHEERS to one woman’s efforts to keep the region’s source of drinking water clean. Now, perhaps others in her town will join her.
Lindsay Strozza-Concemi, of Andover, was walking along the town's portion of the Merrimack River when she noticed debris — gas cans, car parts, television sets, hypodermic needles and the other junk that accumulates at the river’s edge.
She got in touch with Rocky Morrison, of the Clean River Project, and created a Change.org petition asking people to urge local leaders to make cleaning the river a priority. As of Sunday afternoon, her e-petition was just a few names shy of its 500-signature goal.
Strozza-Concemi and Morrison both tell reporter Paul Tennant that other communities including Lawrence, Lowell and Haverhill have contracted with his Clean River Project to pull debris from the river. Morrison and his group set booms that filter all kinds of trash — including hypodermic needles — from the water.
Morrison says he would like to expand his work into Andover. Strozza-Concemi is out to convince others in town that contacting with the Clean River Project would be a good idea.
Count us among the supporters.
Keeping the Merrimack clean is multi-faceted job. At one level is the work of the Clean River Project, which removes the debris that pollutes the river and endangers those, like Strozza-Concemi- who enjoy spending time there.
On a broader scale is the urgent need to find solutions to the combined sewer systems that tip untreated sewage into the river during heavy rains or snowmelt. That’s a much larger problem, with a far more expensive fix. The good news is that it has the attention of political leaders at the state, federal and local level, who have vowed to do something about it.
But stewardship of our natural resources, even something as large as the Merrimack River, involves taking care of both the big and small issues. If you’re not invested enough to pick up the trash on the riverbank, would you ever be willing to put the resources required to address the larger pollution?
It’s a worthwhile project. The river is the region's most important natural resource. It supplies drinking water to more than 600,000 people in the Merrimack Valley. It feeds Haggetts Pond, the drinking water reservoir for the town of Andover.
Here’s hoping that Strozza-Concemi will convince many more of her neighbors and townsfolk that keeping the Merrimack clean is important. It is vitally important not just to Andover but to all of the cities and towns of our region.
...
JEERS to the unknown Grinch who stole Christmas from a grave at St. Mary’s-Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Lawrence.
The thief wiped out a display from the grave of John Dadducci, which according to his family consisted of a 4-foot Christmas tree decorated with ornaments, two snowmen and a wreath. Dadducci’s widow, Josephine, and daughter Linda reported the missing decorations on Friday.
“Apparently someone stole all the decorations off the grave,” cemetery director James Jacobs told reporter Erin Nolan. “I can only say that maybe they wanted the decorations to use for themselves. I don’t know why else they would do that.”
One can only speculate. This much is clear, however: The display was meant in tribute to a man who was well known for his love of the holiday, and for decorating his house, right down to the Santa Claus perched up on his roof.
His family tells Nolan they’ve decorated the grave for Christmas and other seasons ever since Dadducci died 20 or so years ago. They visit the grave almost daily.
It’s not clear if other items were stolen from the cemetery. This being the holidays, Jacobs says missing decorations and other pieces often aren’t noticed right away.
We’d like to believe that whoever took the decorations from Dadducci’s grave relocated them, as opposed to vandalizing them. Still, if that’s the case, the thief should return the tree, snowmen and wreath to where they belong.
Even the Grinch had a change of heart and did that much in the end.