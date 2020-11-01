JEERS to whomever is tossing used mattresses over the guardrails on Route 110 in Methuen, near the Dracut border.
The used bedding and other discarded furniture rolls down the embankment toward the Merrimack River. Undoubtedly, some of it finds its way into our region’s most significant drinking water source, though a fair amount is left to decay on the wooded banks — a sore sight for anyone passing by.
Rocky Morrison, president of the Clean River Project, tells reporter Mike LaBella he’s spotted as many as 30 of the hard-to-reach mattresses and box springs spread over several locations in Methuen and Dracut.
Though Morrison is known for pulling a wide variety of objects from the river, fishing these out of the woods is beyond his group’s purview, he says, since the organization is not contracted to clean up the sides of state highways.
But Morrison is publicizing the problem — and the illegal dumping by someone dubbed the “Mattress Bandit” — in hopes the person, or people, will either stop what they’re doing or be caught.
Morrison launched a reward fund for information leading to the arrest of the mattress dumper. Spicket River Brewery and Santos & Sons Property Maintenance in Dracut are among those chipping in. As of last Sunday, the reward was up to $1,200.
Morrison surmises that the person dumping the mattresses is being paid to remove them from houses and apartments — so, likely pocketing money while leaving behind the bedding.
Here’s hoping they’re found, for the sake of those of us who use and depend on a clean, healthy river.
JEERS to something else that’s been gobbled up by a pandemic — the taste of a Table Talk Pie baked in Worcester and liberated from its sweaty paper box after a big Thanksgiving meal.
We speak, of course, of the treasured prize of anyone who finishes the Feaster Five road race in Andover. While you may still have a piece of apple pie from Table Talk to finish off this year’s feast, it won’t be one dispensed down in the parking lot of Brickstone Square after the race.
The reason is that the Feaster, due to public health considerations, is going virtual this year.
Alas, this year’s Thanksgiving race — the biggest in all of New England — won’t commence with up to 10,000 people crammed into Shawsheen Square before shuffling their way up the long hill toward Elm Square — aka the “Pain on North Main.”
No, this year’s race will take place anytime someone laces up their running shoes and sets out for five kilometers, five miles or (new this year) a 5-kilometer plus 5-mile challenge.
The race will be what the school kids learning from their home computers call asynchronous, which is to say individual runners can take off at their convenience at any point during the week of Monday, Nov. 23, through Sunday, Nov. 29.
They needn’t even be in Andover. Race manager Tom Licciardello says one of his daughters will be running from Connecticut. Staff writer Madeline Hughes reports other races will be run in Sweden and Alaska. Some thousand entrants so far hail from 32 states and five countries.
The Feaster Five truly will be here, there and everywhere.
So, it’s good news that the Feaster Five, while it may look different, won’t be canceled by the likes of COVID-19. A tip of the hat and CHEERS to the Merrimack Valley Striders for keeping the tradition alive for a 33rd year.
Another slice of good news is that the Feaster won’t abandon its apple pie tradition, at least not entirely. You may not be grabbing that heat-and-eat Table Talk Pie off a Market Basket trailer this year, but the oversized finisher’s medal features a large plated replica of pie.
There are a lot fewer calories in this pie, too.