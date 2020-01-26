JEERS to half-baked attempts to foil state laws against smoking in confined public places, and congratulations to a community-minded group that made sure smoking will remain stamped out of clubs, bars and restaurants in Lawrence.
About five dozen people turned up for a meeting of the Lawrence Board of Health earlier this month to pressure officials to kill a proposal that would've allowed local use of hookahs — in contradiction of state laws and local ordinances banning smoking in public places. Fortunately, the Board of Health obliged.
“It’s not the role of the Board of Health to help businesses make money. Theirs is to pass rules to protect public health,” Cesar Pungirum, director of the Merrimack Alcohol and Tobacco Control Collaborative, told reporter Bill Kirk. “If they were to move on this regulation, it wouldn’t forward public health, so this was a problem in many different dimensions.”
Hookahs — water pipes used, at their most benign, to heat and smoke sweetened tobacco — are widely popular, so much that police, fire and city officials in Lawrence have raided local establishments over the past few years to target those allowing their use. The proposed rule was an attempt to legitimize them, supported by club owners who claim they are losing business to communities that allow them.
Setting aside the nuisance of visiting a restaurant, club or bar where hookahs are lit in various corners of the room, the health concerns over inhaling their smoke are real.
“While many hookah smokers may think this practice is less harmful than smoking cigarettes, hookah smoking has many of the same health risks as cigarette smoking,” says the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in a fact sheet.
In fact, the CDC reports, hookah smoking may be worse. “Because of the way a hookah is used, smokers may absorb more of the toxic substances also found in cigarette smoke than cigarette smokers do," it says.
Besides, as Pungirum notes, the state’s ban on smoking in public spaces has been in effect for a decade. It’s hard to imagine how this local exception could have legally survived.
So, thanks are owed to the community members who organized to douse this ill-conceived idea. Those attending the meeting included “pastors, pharmacists, clinicians, researchers from Dana-Farber,” according to Ashley Hall of the Northeast Tobacco-Free Community Partnership.
As Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera told Kirk, “I am very happy about that. The community came out in support of no smoking in public places. … The Board of Health did what we expected them to do, which was support the public.”
CHEERS to the memory of a teacher who died much too young now kept on the ice.
Colleen Ritzer of Andover was an enthusiastic, inspiring, 24-year-old Danvers High School math teacher whose murder in October 2013 shocked both communities, the one where she lived and the one where she worked. Tributes to her are maintained in a variety of ways and places — a memorial scholarship for aspiring teachers and the annual Step up for Colleen road race, held in Andover each spring, among them.
But there’s another, which happens whenever the girls hockey teams from Andover and Danvers play. In their first game together, a few months after Ritzer's death, the teams pulled on pink jerseys with Ritzer’s name on the back, laced their skates with pink laces, and wrapped their sticks with pink tape. Pink was Ritzer’s favorite color.
It was a tribute to both the fallen math teacher and her little sister, Laura, who at the time was a senior skating for Andover. “The girls really ran it, and it was great for both communities,” said Brian Seabury, then coach of the Danvers squad, which is a combined team with students from Beverly High School. “It goes to show how much Ms. Ritzer meant to them.”
As does the fact the icebound tribute still happens when the teams play, as they did last week at the Breakaway Ice Center in Tewksbury — pink jerseys, pink laces and pink tape included. The fans wear pink. Each player passes a pink carnation to Ritzer’s parents, Peggie and Tom. Money is raised for the scholarship fund. This year, the Danvers/Beverly team won the game, 3-1.
Nothing stokes a good, old-fashioned rivalry between towns like high school hockey — all prep sports, really. But nothing draws them closer together.
The small pink touches are a nice nod to Ritzer’s memory in this annual game.
But, surely, pink or no pink, flowers or no flowers, her legacy will be honored in some small way anytime these two teams compete.