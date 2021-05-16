CHEERS to the flashes of pink turning up around Andover these past couple of weeks in what’s become an annual celebration — even during a pandemic.
No, we’re not talking about graffiti but rather the flowers, ribbons, ice cream sprinkles, milkshakes and even rocks meant to honor Colleen Ritzer, the late high school math teacher memorialized every spring, on or near her birthday, in her hometown.
To be sure, the annual Step Up for Colleen 5K, which usually involves thousands of pink-clad runners and walkers raising money for the Colleen E. Ritzer Memorial Scholarship, is delayed until Sept. 19 due to COVID-19 precautions. Hopefully by then, the days of masks and strict social distancing will be well behind us.
But all the rest of it continues.
Pink daisies grown by Colleen’s dad and his friends at Konjoian’s Greenhouses sold out this year and were distributed at the beginning of the month. Mad Maggie’s in North Andover sold special pink ice cream sprinkles to raise money for the scholarship, which goes to help budding teachers from Andover and Danvers, where Colleen had started a career teaching high school math. Pipe Dream cupcakes sold special confections in honor of Colleen’s birthday on May 13.
Pink lemonade, smoothies and shakes sold at a handful of local McDonald’s restaurants — in Andover, Amesbury and Newburyport — have yielded contributions toward the scholarship fund. “I hope through social media outreach and signs in the restaurant, people are inspired to give back in their own ways,” franchise owner Carissa Haley recently told reporter Madeline Hughes. Thus far, she’s raised nearly $2,000 but hopes to end up with $10,000 for the fund.
Ribbons turned up on utility poles on the usual 5K course, even if the race was not to be run.
Then there are the rocks, painted pink and emblazoned with words of inspiration by teenagers down at the Cormier Youth Center. “Love rules,” “Step up” and, apropos of the message spread by the staff of Andover Youth Services, “Love and Kindness,” some of them read.
No, we may not have been running and walking up Bartlett Street, through the Phillips Academy campus and its Cochran Wildlife Sanctuary, this spring. But as the teenagers, business owners and so many others in Andover and its nearby towns have shown, Colleen Ritzer was very much on our collective mind.
CHEERS to helping young families with some essential supplies.
The United Way of Massachusetts Bay and the Merrimack Valley recently celebrated Mother’s Day with a massive baby shower, held in seven communities, including Lawrence. More than 1,000 new moms and moms-to-be were invited as “guests,” which came with a month’s supply of diapers and wipes, a $75 gift card for other baby needs, and an invitation to participate in a class about preparing children to learn to read.
“We didn’t want families to have to choose between purchasing diapers for the month over other expenses that come along with having a newborn,” Kiara Lum, manager of donor and volunteer engagement for the United Way, told reporter Allison Corneau. “There were lots of signs of relief and thank-yous,” she said.
One can only imagine. A month’s supply of diapers runs about $80. And the major nutrition programs for families in need cannot be used to cover that expense.
Federally supported welfare assistance, called Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, can be used to pay for diapers and other baby essentials. But, as the National Diaper Bank Network points out in a recent report, that check has to cover many other necessities, including utility bills.
Eleven diaper banks serving Massachusetts “cover” more than 6,000 infants and toddlers each month, arranging the delivery of more than 3.6 million diapers, according to the network. Unfortunately, that does not meet the need in a state where nearly 29% of families make less than double the federal poverty standard.
So, our thanks to the United Way, the Greater Lawrence Community Action Council and their supporters for making sure this important need is met. Certainly, many moms in the Merrimack Valley enjoyed a happy Mother’s Day thanks to their efforts.