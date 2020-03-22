CHEERS to service organizations critical to people’s well-being that are working under difficult circumstances to keep their operations going.
Staff writer Madeline Hughes reported on Saturday about the work of Meals on Wheels in Andover and Salem, N.H., just a couple of the thousands of Meals on Wheels groups across the United States that are chugging along with reduced staffs.
The groups deliver food to seniors who might otherwise face trouble getting to the store or preparing a meal for themselves. They also provide an important human connection to people in their homes. Drivers are trained, for example, to check in on the safety and well-being of seniors who receive their food, and to call for help if something doesn’t seem right.
Jane Burns, director of elder services at the Andover Senior Center, tells Hughes the meals are more important now than ever.
“As seniors quarantine, their access to food is diminished,” she said. “The program allows them access to a hot, nutritious meal. This is a frightening and stressful time, and we are able to reduce their stress around food.”
There have been some changes in light of the coronavirus, of course, as drivers take steps to protect themselves as well as the seniors on their routes. Drivers are leaving food at the doorstep when possible. They’re instructed not to come to work if they think they could be sick. They’re using a lot more hand sanitizer.
And, in some cases, they’re leaving behind more frozen meals or the makings for hot meals — as they might ahead of a winter storm.
“This way, folks will have a few extra meals in the freezer if things take a turn for the worst,” Burns said.
Many people depend on Meals on Wheels agencies. Nationally, they serve some 220 million meals per year — an average of more than 600,000 meals per day.
Meals on Wheels is funded by private donors, corporations, foundations and the federal government. An emergency bill signed by President Donald Trump last week included $250 million for groups such as Meals on Wheels, although its leaders note the need will likely increase as the pandemic continues.
At the local level, Meals on Wheels depends on a corps of paid staff and volunteers who are dedicated to making sure seniors get food and human connection. Our communities are better for their efforts, particularly in these harrowing times.
CHEERS to little conveniences that make social distancing easier — specifically, the supermarkets now keeping special hours for customers 60 and older.
The hours, which have been added by markets throughout the country, are tailored to a group especially vulnerable to the effects of the coronavirus. Limiting who can come into the store gives those shoppers extra time — and space — to check off their grocery lists.
“Now, more than ever, it’s important we come together as a community to support each other during challenging times,” said Gordon Reid, president of Stop & Shop, in a statement last week announcing his stores special hours, from 6 to 7:30 a.m. daily. Market Basket has also offered special hours for shoppers age 60-plus, from 5:30 to 7 a.m., Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Of course, anyone can shop in those stores during regular business hours.
In the first wave of visits last week, some senior shoppers noted depleted supplies of certain goods — a tend that continues from the early days of the national emergency. Hand sanitizer, for example, remains a precious commodity.
Ken Naudzunas, store director of the Central Plaza Market Basket in Haverhill, told reporter Allison Corneau some of the scarcity problems should be resolved as shoppers take only what they need. The store gets deliveries every day, he noted, and it's putting limits on the most popular items.
“No one has to come in and do this crazy buying, but they are,” he said. “Everyone is nervous.”
Thanks to those merchants, particularly food retailers, who are trying to reduce that anxiety.
As Naudzunas says, “We sell food to people. That’s what we do.”