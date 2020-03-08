JEERS to politicians who cancel at the last minute.
So it was a week ago at the North Andover Democratic Town Committee’s breakfast where U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III, who is challenging incumbent Ed Markey for his seat in the U.S. Senate, wasn’t.
Kennedy was expected right up until shortly before the town committee held its scholarship breakfast at Salvatore’s in Lawrence a week ago yesterday.
There was no debate planned. Still, the breakfast was to be a live, in-person preview of the Democratic primary on Sept. 1 featuring the state’s junior senator — serving in Washington, D.C., since 1976 — challenged by the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, himself a member of Congress for more than six years.
Kennedy was planning to attend until his campaign sent word at the last minute that he wasn’t. No reason was given.
Town committee member Diane Huster posited to reporter Genevieve DiNatale that Kennedy’s change of heart might have come the preceding Wednesday, when the town committee chose delegates to the state convention. Most support Markey.
To be sure, it will be voters in the Sept. 1 primary who decide which Democrat’s name to put on the general election ballot in November. Polling shows the race to be close, giving Kennedy a slight edge. A recent poll sponsored by Suffolk University, WBZ and The Boston Globe had Kennedy leading Markey, 42% to 36%, among 465 likely voters.
In a season where candidates don't seem satisfied unless they've attended every possible public event, it’s remarkable — and maybe even a slight to North Andover and the Merrimack Valley — when someone named Kennedy skips a Democratic committee breakfast in Massachusetts.
“I can’t speak to motivations,” North Andover Democratic Town Committee Chairman Michael Lis told DiNatale.
As it was, the event featured other party notables, including Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera; Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini; state Reps. Marcos Devers, Tram Nguyen and Christina Minicucci; Congressman Seth Moulton; and James Belsito, who plans on challenging Moulton for his seat.
And, of course, there was Markey holding forth about his upbringing in Malden and his work on efforts to fund Alzheimer’s research in Washington.
In that sense, Kennedy’s absence played to Markey’s advantage — in that room last Sunday, anyway.
CHEERS to keeping an old school in Methuen alive, even if it will have new occupants.
The community last fall mourned the announcement that Presentation of Mary Academy would graduate its last class this spring and shut its doors. Declining enrollments and a higher portion of students in need of financial help were cited among the school’s onerous pressures.
As sad as the school’s closing is, after more than six decades educating Merrimack Valley youths, another pressing concern was the future of the historic, 24-acre Searles Estate in Methuen, valued at $12 million.
Well, the city got some good news a few days ago when it learned Notre Dame Cristo Rey High School in Lawrence is eyeing the property. The Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, who run the Lawrence school, have signed a deal for an undisclosed price with the Sisters of Presentation of Mary.
Their deal is reported to involve five buildings and five acres of land. The future of the other 19 acres of the Searles Estate has yet to be determined.
Notre Dame Christo Rey, with 282 students, is slightly larger than Presentation of Mary, which this year enrolls 184. Like its predecessor, Christo Rey aims to provide an affordable Catholic education. Some 5 in 6 families cannot afford its $14,500 annual tuition, it reports, though all pay something.
The school is running out of room in Lawrence and has been thinking for some time about ways to accommodate its student population. Given its mission, Cristo Rey would seem a natural successor to Presentation of Mary.
Good luck to its leaders, faculty and students as they move into a new home.