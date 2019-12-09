JEERS to baseball’s powers-that-be and their imminent retooling of the minor leagues. The overhaul could bring the demise of the Merrimack Valley’s franchise in the New York-Penn League, the Lowell Spinners.
Major League Baseball is considering a plan to end the affiliations of 42 minor league teams, including that of the Spinners, a Class A short-season team connected to the Boston Red Sox.
Once untethered from the Sox, the Spinners could play in what baseball officials envision as a “dream league” of undrafted players. Not only would that sap some of the Spinners’ marquee power — and the chance for fans to see the likes of Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Jacoby Ellsbury in a minor league park — it would heap expenses now covered by the big league organization back on the team. Significantly, local teams would have to pick up players’ salaries, which are now covered by the major league organizations.
“We were not prepared for this. There was no warning — nothing,” Spinners owner David Heller told sports editor Bill Burt last week. He and other minor league owners are hoping to change the minds of the decision makers at Major League Baseball before this all takes effect the season after next. They’ve got some members of Congress, including Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Westford, working on their side.
Let's hope they succeed. Without a doubt, the Spinners are a fixture and an important piece of the economy, not just in Lowell but more broadly in the region. The team packs the 4,100 or so seats at LeLacheur Park almost every night. And, like many minor league teams, they create a family experience enjoyed by young children with only passing interest in balls and strikes, as well as parents more attuned to the score sheet.
Few better ways to spend a summer evening come to mind than taking in a Spinners game next to the Merrimack River in Lowell.
To be sure, this minor league reshuffle isn’t just a bad deal for Lowell and the Merrimack Valley. It’s bad news for communities across the country with strong attachments to their baseball teams, from Davenport, Iowa, to Bluefield, West Virginia. Heller’s company also has three other teams — in Davenport (the Quad Cities River Bandits), Billings, Montana, (the Mustangs) and Wilmington, Delaware, (the Blue Rocks) — on baseball’s cut list.
And while all 42 teams on that list may not have the lure of the Spinners, Ballpark Digest noted more than 41.5 million people attended minor league baseball games last season. It was the 15th season the minor leagues have drawn more than 40 million fans, the baseball news outlet reported, “and a far cry from the lack of crowds” that plagued the minors in the 1950s, the last time the deck was reshuffled so thoroughly.
With that many people invested in these teams, Major League Baseball should rethink its plans and leave the New York Penn League — and the Lowell Spinners — in tact.
CHEERS to Lawrence City Councilor Maria de la Cruz, who dragged herself into City Hall late Tuesday night in order to cast the deciding vote on residential and business tax rates. Without her input, the council was deadlocked in a philosophical debate over rates more favorable toward one side or the other.
Its debate was spinning along in circles, as these things do, with de la Cruz watching via internet stream at home. When she realized the seven councilors at the meeting weren’t going to muster the six votes necessary to set tax rates — potentially causing a costly delay for the city — she bundled up in wool coat, hat and mittens, as staff writer Bill Kirk reported, and turned up to the meeting coughing and wheezing.
She suggested an approach with a modest increase on single-family homes, and larger increases for commercial properties. The council went along with her proposal.
“I saw they were tight and I needed to be part of it,” she told Kirk afterward. “I don’t want the city to go down anymore. I want the city to stabilize.”
Mayor Daniel Rivera, concerned about the potential effects of a delay, later gave a shout-out to de la Cruz for coming to the meeting despite her sickness. He also noted the absence of at-large Councilor Pavel Payano, who could’ve broken the deadlock, and spared de la Cruz a trip into the cold weather, had he been present. His absence was unexplained.
Here's hoping de la Cruz is feeling better, and extending thanks for her effort on behalf of the city.