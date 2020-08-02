JEERS to the slow response to the U.S Census.
As of Friday, Massachusetts ranked 20th among the states in household response rate to the decennial census, at 65%. New Hampshire was five rungs down, at 63%. The states with the best overall response so far — Minnesota and Wisconsin.
The response rate in Lawrence is among the worst of area communities, at less than 50%. Lest anyone in Lawrence feel too badly about that, it should be noted that communities on Cape Cod and in western Massachusetts are even less compliant, according to data compiled by the Census Bureau.
Incidentally, Boxford has one of the highest response rates in the state, at 84%. Only five other communities are doing better.
Not that responding to the census is a competition, but it is a competition. The constitutionally mandated count, which comes every decade, determines how many seats each state gets in the U.S. House of Representatives. If that's not important enough, the number is also used as a guide to spend money from the federal government, in terms of grants and resources from various programs. That, in turn, bears on how much money local nonprofits are eligible to receive.
This is something people in the Upper Midwest clearly take seriously: Nebraska, Iowa and Michigan rounded out the Top 5 on Friday. But it should matter to everyone.
There could be multiple reasons why Lawrencians haven’t responded to the Census Bureau as willingly as people living in Minnesota. An immigrant community may be less eager to fill out government forms, online or via the U.S. Mail, especially ones that aren't mandatory. Access to the internet, jobs and a pandemic also have something to do with it.
The good news is there’s a chance to rectify all of this very soon. Starting this week, the Census Bureau is dispatching people to Boston, Lawrence and East Bridgewater — among a dozen locales across the country — to knock on doors and get a complete count.
The census takers will have government ID badges. They will follow social distancing and mask-wearing protocols, according to a Census Bureau statement.
Anyone who wants to verify a census taker’s identity should contact the regional census center at 212-882-7100. Anyone who wants to cut to the chase and respond to the census online should visit www.census2020.gov.
It’s important for all of us that the Census Bureau gets the information it needs to ensure an accurate count.