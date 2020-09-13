CHEERS to the memory of a fallen trooper who succumbed to injuries he suffered two years ago when he was hit by a car during a traffic stop on Route 3.
Trooper 1st Class Thomas Devlin’s 35-year career saw him patrol every highway in eastern Massachusetts and create lasting impressions upon countless new drivers, according to staff writer Jill Harmacinski’s account.
Devlin, who was assigned at different times to the state police barracks in Concord and Andover, frequently spoke to classes at local driving academies, usually on his own time.
“He spoke about the need to watch out for first responders … to move over,” driving school instructor Nancy Reardon told Harmacinski. “How ironic is it he was hit by someone? … It is just horrible.”
Devlin also gave driving tests during the time he was assigned to the Registry of Motor Vehicles office in Lawrence. Reardon, who also worked in that office, remembered him as kind and compassionate but also “by the book.”
A former owner of Methuen Auto School, Linda Lavallee, described Devlin as honest, fair and committed to a higher standard. “I knew him as one of the good guys — respectful to everyone no matter the situation you found yourself interacting with him,” she said.
Devlin was near the end of his shift on July 26, 2018, when he was standing outside his cruiser on the side of Route 3 in Billerica during a routine traffic stop. Police say he was hit by a car that failed to move over, but instead drifted toward the shoulder, and was pinned to the car he stopped.
The driver of the car that hit him, a Haverhill man, was charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, a marked lanes violation, and failure to move over for an emergency vehicle. His case is still pending in Lowell District Court.
Devlin, who underwent many surgeries following the incident, died Sept. 3 from the injuries he suffered.
His funeral was held last week in Wilmington. He is survived by his wife and four children.
Devlin's death is a profound loss for his family and for his state police colleagues. It's also a loss for residents of Massachusetts who benefited from his years of service and sacrifice, even if they did not know him, as well as those who carry the memory of his guidance as they were still learning to drive.