CHEERS to a fresh start in Methuen.
The appointment of the city’s new police chief, Scott McNamara, is scheduled to be formalized Tuesday night by the City Council. McNamara won’t move far for the job. He is currently a captain in charge of the professional standards of Lawrence police.
“I’m honored to have won the confidence of Mayor (Neil) Perry but I also understand the real challenge lies ahead,” McNamara said in a statement after his selection was announced last week. “That challenge is earning the confidence of the men and women of the Methuen Police Department and the citizens of Methuen as a whole. I intend to do just that.”
Such a straightforward goal certainly won’t be so easily achieved. The department that McNamara will lead needs a lot of attention.
A 70-page independent audit of Methuen’s police released in January portrayed an agency rife with distrust, favoritism and officers uncomfortable with, or unwilling to, speak up to their superiors. Deborah Friedl, a former Lowell police commissioner who worked with CNA, the public safety consulting group that handled the audit, said “interview after interview” with more than 30 people in the department revealed people working in fear.
“They were afraid to go to work. They were afraid they would get disciplined," she told staff writer Bill Kirk. "There was constant fear about getting written up. People were afraid of losing their job.”
The audit was released not long after former Chief Joseph Solomon was accused by the state inspector general of working in concert with superior officers union President Greg Gallant to implement an exorbitant contract that benefitted both of them financially. Solomon was placed on leave and has since retired.
Certainly, the culture of the department has changed in the eight months since. Now, it’s time for McNamara to set about the work of repairing organizational weaknesses flagged in the audit — no trust in the process of promoting officers to specialist jobs, for example, and no procedure to regularly review department policies — while also repairing the relationships between and among Methuen's police.
He won’t be alone, of course. The city is fortunate to a have a professional of the caliber of Capt. Randy Haggar, who served as acting chief but was not chosen as a finalist to replace Solomon. Haggar told reporter Allison Corneau that McNamara is a “consummate professional” whose leadership has gained the “respect of both his colleagues as well as the community. I truly wish him the utmost success as he leads our department into its next chapter.”
As do we. Methuen deserves a top-notch, fully functioning, professional police force free of drama and distraction. We wish McNamara the best as he tries to deliver it.
CHEERS to opportunities for learning, even for those whose school days are long in the past.
A popular program at Northern Essex Community College put on hold amid the pandemic is returning, as staff writer Mike LaBella reported last week, with the resumption of the Life Long Studies program.
Though available to anyone 18 and older, the classes are popular with seniors. And the menu is rich, ranging from a course taught by a certified Arthritis Foundation tai chi instructor to watercolor collage to a group discussion of current events.
Special this fall are a class taught by history professor Richard Padova on the 175-year history of Catholic worship in Lawrence, as well as a course on the journals kept by Lewis and Clark during their cross-country trek at the turn of the 19th century.
The courses, mostly offered on the Haverhill campus with the exception of Padova’s class, which is taught in Lawrence, will require students to wear masks and stay socially distanced.
But program director Sandy Zappala tells LaBella that students are eager for the opportunity.
The senior set who are the main constituency for this program may not be the college’s primary focus. But opportunities to learn, grow and create should be available to everyone throughout their lives, even into their retirement.
Cheers to Northern Essex for creating and providing them. For more about the classes, visit www.necc.mass.edu/lllp.