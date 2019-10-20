JEERS to good intentions wrapped in the wrong packages.
NiSource, the energy company that owns Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, recently announced a new chief safety adviser for the utility with 320,000 customers, including 8,600 in the Merrimack Valley. Nick Stravopoulos, who has more than four decades of experience in the field, will answer directly to the president of NiSource, not the local president of Columbia Gas. Presumably that means he’ll be a check to any corner-cutting impulses by local operators, which is a good thing.
The bad thing is Stravopoulos resume, specifically his most recent employer, Pacific Gas & Electric.
One of the country’s largest utilities, PG&E was just in the news last week for cutting power to 800,000 homes and businesses in California due to the potential its transmission lines could start a wildfire. This appears to be what occurred last year, when a century-old tower is suspected to have started the wildfire that wiped out the town of Paradise. But that’s on the electric side.
On the gas side, the utility last year agreed to a $65 million fine after a state investigation into its handling of gas records. PG&E employees were accused of falsifying reports on calls to locate and mark pipelines. The case was chilling in light of PG&E’s recent history: In 2010, one of its gas lines exploded outside San Francisco, killing eight people and injuring 58 others — an incident for which the company was fined $1.6 billion by state regulators and found guilty in federal court of violating safety regulations.
Stravopoulos joined PG&E a year after the devastating explosion in San Bruno and is credited with helping to reorganize the company in the aftermath. Seven years later, he was promoted to chief operating officer. He and other company leaders told the San Francisco Chronicle that his retirement at the end of last year had nothing to do with the recent investigation and fines.
If true then maybe Stravopoulos, who grew up in Cambridge and worked as an industry executive in New England before he went west, is the fixer that Columbia Gas needs. A dark cloud has followed the utility since its disaster last fall that caused fires and explosions throughout the Merrimack Valley, one of which killed a teenage boy. Last month a gas leak prompted the evacuation of a South Lawrence neighborhood. Lately the company has been reinspecting old lines it replaced in a hurry last year, under growing pressure from state regulators.
But it’s hard to shake the stigma of PG&E, where Stravopoulos spent the better part of eight years. Mark Toney, director of Utility Reform Network, a California consumer watchdog, said NiSource’s decision to hire him as a safety adviser is stunning.
“He is not someone that should be overseeing gas pipeline safety,” he told Statehouse reporter Christian Wade.
What message does that send to Columbia Gas customers — especially ones in the Merrimack Valley who’ve been traumatized, in some cases multiple times, by their gas company?
+++
CHEERS to extracting something positive from personal tragedy, and specifically to Haverhill City Councilor Colin LePage and his mission to educate teenagers about the dangers of drugs, alcohol, tobacco and vaping.
LePage was back at Haverhill High School at the end of last week talking with a group of seniors about how to avoid those many dangers — and how to find help. “We all need help, so don’t be afraid to reach out,” he urged them.
The power of LePage’s talk was in his personal story, as reporter Mike LaBella recounted. LePage's son Christopher died from an overdose on painkillers in 2015. Six years earlier, his son Sean, a Haverhill High graduate who had turned to alcohol to cope with the deaths of three friends, was struck and killed by a train.
LePage was blunt about his sons’ choices. To emphasizes the humanity of their stories, he played voice messages left by his son Christopher.
“Your health is your life, and if you don’t take care of it, you may not have it,” he told them.
In this case, it was a reminder. LePage also spoke with these students the year after the death of his son Christopher.
And, judging by the students who approached him afterward, and some of their comments to a reporter, his visits resonated.
It takes a strong person to cope with the losses that have touched LePage and his family. It takes an even stronger person to talk about them, and to open up about one’s personal story in hopes of helping others. Thanks to Councilor LePage for doing both.