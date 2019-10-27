CHEERS to a fiscal milestone at Lawrence City Hall.
As of last Thursday, the city shook off its state appointed fiscal overseer. A state minder has been on the job for the better part of nine years in Lawrence, ensuring the city put its financial house in order.
“We have all worked hard and sacrificed much to ensure that we have become good stewards of the city and state’s tax dollars,” Mayor Daniel Rivera told reporter Bill Kirk last week.
“This action by the secretary (of administration and finance), and the vote of confidence this shows from him and the governor,” added Rivera, “is a point of pride for us running the municipal government in Lawrence.”
As well it should be. Nine years ago, the city was forced to borrow to fill a $27 million budget shortfall, and as Kirk reported, the state will continue its heightened oversight of the city’s books so long as those bonds are outstanding.
However, the city is in much different condition these days. It has run in the black for 8 of the past 10 years. It has improved tax collection, saved money by putting city workers on a group insurance pool, put in place financial forecasts and written a plan to take care of one-time, big-ticket expenses.
Also, it has options if things get bad. For one, the city has a built-in gap between the taxes it assesses and how much is allowed by the state under the constraints of Proposition 2 1/2. That means City Hall could conceivably turn to taxpayers for help squeaking through a rough patch, though it may not be a desirable choice.
Having those kinds of rainy day plans in place is a check in the city’s favor among investors, which ultimately means it will cost City Hall less to borrow money,
Lawrence may not be completely out of the woods. The school side still answers to a state appointed control board that comes with a significant subsidy. Untethering from that oversight may be a higher hurdle, mostly because it will mean finding a new source of that money.
Still, Lawrence can celebrate this important accomplishment — a reflection of professional, attentive management and sometimes tough choices down at City Hall.
+++
JEERS to a grocery store’s departure and the uncertainty it creates.
Stop & Shop last week announced the imminent closure of its store at The Loop in Methuen after two decades at that location. A spokeswoman for the company told reporter Breanna Edelstein the store was under-performing financially. It is due to close at the end of next July.
Shoppers have choices, of course. Market Basket has a store a stone’s throw away. Stop & Shop loyalists can always drive to one of its nearby stores; the Quincy-based company has locations in Andover and North Andover, each about six miles away from The Loop.
But it’s unclear what will happen to the 65,000 square feet of space that it occupied in Methuen.
Bill Buckley, the city’s economic and community development director, told Edelstein he’d not heard from anyone interested in moving there as of last Wednesday. Those who manage the shopping center did not comment.
If there’s good news here it’s that the city and Loop’s management have about nine months to find a new anchor tenant and, with it, a new direction for Methuen’s retail nerve center.
But, as Mayor James Jajuga stressed, it will be an important selection. The massive Tuscan Village opening less than four miles away, in Salem, N.H., will surely compete with The Loop for shoppers. “We’ve got to keep current and keep our eye on the prize,” he told Edelstein.
The rest of us look forward to what the future will bring.