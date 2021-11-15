CHEERS to incoming Lawrence Mayor Brian DePena, who came out with an ambitious 100-day plan Friday, in which he promised a decline in school violence, increased economic opportunity and cleaner streets, among other goals.
“Today marks a new chapter for Lawrence,” DePena told the crowd at his swearing in at South Lawrence East School. “The people have decided for a different and brighter future, and they want to be part of it. What I want to say to my constituents is that I hear you loud and clear — my administration is ready to lead you, take care of you and treat you with the respect you all deserve.”
DePena, who defeated interim Mayor Kendrys Vasquez in the Nov. 2 election by a count of 6,093 to 5,338, said he is dedicated to achieving the vision of prosperity he promised on the campaign trail. And he encouraged citizens to take “a place at the table” to carve out a new path for the city.
Among his goals, according to a Sunday report by Jill Harmacinski, are making the city more efficient and cost effective; working in tandem with the school superintendent, state education commissioner, School Committee and the city’s Alliance for Education to address stressors in local schools and encourage young people to succeed in a “secure learning environment.”
He further announced plans for an audit of city finances, and for creating a conversation to draw businesses to Lawrence to support nonprofits. And he wants to mandate free access to amenities such as recreation centers, parks and arts programs for the enrichment of residents.
DePena is entering his role with a strong agenda. Citizens should take him up on their opportunity for a seat at the table, and to invigorate their engagement with local government for the better of all.
CHEERS to Methuen resident Linda Harvey and her “band of elves from Debbie’s Treasure Chest” for their efforts on behalf of less fortunate residents of the Merrimack Valley.
As told by reporter Allison Corneau in a story on the front page of today’s Eagle-Tribune, Harvey began the nonprofit Debbie’s Treasure Chest in 2007 as a way to remember her close friend Debbie D’Iorio, a Methuen resident who was a social worker described by Harvey as a tireless advocate for Debbie’s Treasure Chest, which became a nonprofit in 2015.
The organization was started in Harvey’s garage, where donations were initially stored.
“I would have family Hanukkah parties and my kids — who had more toys than they knew what to do with — would ask guests to bring a toy for DCF, and that’s how it all started. They’d get a massive amount of toys,” Harvey said. “We’d call Debbie and say, ‘We’ve got five boxes of toys,’ and she’d make sure they got to the right kids. Or, she’d call us and say, ‘I need a bicycle.’”
After D’Iorio’s death, Harvey, along with her daughters Maxine and Talia and their friend Anna McCabe, formalized the toy drive by creating Debbie’s Treasure Chest.
What began as a goodwill gesture around the holidays became a widespread organization reaching into all corners of the Merrimack Valley.
Now based in a much larger space in Everett Mills in Lawrence, the organization, still run by Maxine and Talia, is now involved in clothing drives as well as their annual toy drive.
According to their website, “the initial project of holiday giving turned into a year-round effort, with the children leading their local community in collecting and distributing over 50,000 items of clothing, books, and toys to deprived and at-risk families in the area.”
Kudos to a terrific organization.