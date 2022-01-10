A multi-faceted CHEER regarding the first big snowstorm of the 2021-22 winter season.
First, the weather newscasters deserve credit for pretty much nailing the forecast. Although some locations saw a little more snow than was expected, for the most part they were accurate with their 6-8 inch average across much of Eastern Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire.
Second, a CHEER for dedicated plow crews who overcame staff shortages caused by the latest COVID-19 surge. In most communities the roads appeared to be well plowed. Public works directors across the region had warned residents about the possibility that plowing might not be up to snuff because so many drivers are out sick. But somehow they prevailed and we thank them for it.
A third CHEER goes to area residents, who stayed off the roads — either working from home or taking a day off. One of the silver linings of the nightmare that is the ongoing pandemic is the fact that so many people can more easily work remotely than ever before. This is good for employers, employees and, in the case of snow days, working parents who need to keep an eye on their children while also meeting deadlines for their bosses. Employers should also be applauded for becoming more flexible in allowing people to work from home.
Finally, a CHEER for Mother Nature, who so beautifully carpeted our landscape with snow Friday. There are few places on earth as beautiful as New England after a fresh snowfall. Historic homes, meandering rivers and streams, pine forests and rocky coastlines — as spectacular as they are under normal conditions, they take on a magical luminescence after a winter storm such as the recent one.
Get out and enjoy it. Or just mix a cup of hot chocolate and look out the window for a while. It won’t last forever.
On a separate topic, CHEERS to patience — and people’s efforts to muster it up under very difficult circumstances at overwhelmed COVID-19 testing sites.
It’s nothing short of a conundrum as locations strapped for workers try to keep up with the demand and sick people or those seeking to get back to work after isolating wait in hours-long lines, sometimes only to be turned away.
As one Haverhill woman who waited nine hours at the outdoor testing site at 1 Canal St. in Lawrence told reporter Jill Harmacinski in a Sunday Eagle-Tribune story, many of those waiting are families with children in their car. There are no restrooms available – nor anywhere to walk to get snacks or water. And with all the vehicles lined up bumper to bumper, a medical emergency could result in a disaster.
And yet, the 53-year-old woman said she understands it’s nobody’s fault. And she’s right. It’s the pandemic’s fault, and everyone is trying.
With Lawrence ranking third in the state for the highest for COVID-19 infections, Mayor Brian DePena put in place a mask mandate for all indoor public places.
With huge percentages of teachers and students out sick, he also has discussed a return to remote learning with Superintendent of Schools Cynthia Paris. That, however, is complicated by the state rule that only in-person classes count toward the necessary 180 days needed to complete the school year. An exception to that regulation would need to be made by Gov. Charlie Baker to get around it.
The city ordered an additional 140,000 home test kits, which when delivered will be immediately distributed. And officials are working to open another testing site at a church on South Broadway.
The waiting is the hardest part. It’s a bad situation for everyone. And patience is a virtue.